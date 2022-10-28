Read full article on original website
Related
What are the best supplements for sleep?
Discover the best supplements for sleep concerns so you can doze off every single night
A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong
When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
artofhealthyliving.com
What To Consume Before Bed For A Good Night’s Sleep
When feeling peckish or thirsty late in the evening, it’s best to stick to certain foods and drinks. Not everything you eat and drink will keep you up at night. In fact, certain foods and drinks could actually help you to get to sleep. Below are some of the best foods and drinks to consume before bed if you want a good night’s sleep.
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
What's A Piece Of Well-Known Cooking Advice Or Knowledge That You Always Ignore?
I will never, EVER fill up a pasta pot all the way.
ajmc.com
Treatment Outcomes of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy Associated With Temporary Neural Changes
A systematic review found that changes in neural mechanisms as a result of ketamine treatment could play a role in treatment outcomes of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The effectiveness of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) was affected by the neural changes caused by ketamine treatment, according to a review published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Freethink
Withdrawal symptoms from antidepressants can last over a year
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
purewow.com
Does Coffee Make You Pee More Than Water? Here’s What a Urologist Has to Say
You pee before you leave for work, drink your coffee en route and reliably have to go again by the time you get to the office. If this sounds familiar, you’ve probably come to the conclusion that your morning beverage is to blame…but does coffee make you pee more than water or is it just in your head? We tapped a urologist to find out. (Spoiler: You’re not crazy, it really is the coffee.)
studyfinds.org
Curcumin prodrug shows promise as cancer treatment without toxic side effects
KYOTO, Japan — Curcumin, the biologically active compound found in turmeric, has shown lots of promise in clinical cancer research. A new study from Kyoto University adds more evidence to the mount that supports its use in clinical care settings. Researchers are developing a curcumin prodrug called TBP1901 that demonstrates anti-tumor effects without adverse toxicities.
Study shows an incredibly easy workout can cut risk of early death by half
JUST 90 seconds of exercise every day slashes the risk of early death by half, a study suggests. Those who totted up ten minutes of vigorous activity each week — doing a little bit each day — were found to live longer. They were half as likely as...
EatingWell
Should You Cut Your Carbs If You Have Prediabetes? Here's What New Research Suggests
Low-carb diets have been trending for a while, and they've always been pretty controversial. On the one hand, many people share anecdotal stories about how low-carb fad diets like keto helped them lose weight. But on the other hand, super restrictive diets like these cut out food groups that are super healthy, like whole grains, fruit and starchy vegetables. Not only does this make them hard to follow, but also it can make it hard to get enough fiber and meet your nutrient needs.
MedicalXpress
New drug elicits an antidepressant effect in mice in just two hours
A team of researchers working at Nanjing Medical University in China, has developed a new antidepressant drug that elicits an antidepressant effect in mice in just two hours. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their novel approach to treating depression. Chronic depression is one of...
Comments / 1