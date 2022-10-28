ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNN

'Are you okay with this?': Bash asks Sen. Scott about Trump's racist insult

CNN’s Dana Bash asks Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) about former President Donald Trump’s social media post threatening Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills.” He also mocked his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is McConnell’s wife.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'

Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
92Q

Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained

Charlie Crist turned Ron DeSantis into a visibly uncomfortable white nationalist during their gubernatorial debate in Florida. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on NewsOne. The post Ron DeSantis’ Deplorable Debate Performance Explained appeared first on 92 Q.
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.

