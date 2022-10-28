Read full article on original website
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
San Diego Channel
CAHAN issues Salmonella health advisory for travelers to and from Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Health Alert Network for San Diego County issued a health advisory, warning travelers to and from Mexico about an increase in Salmonella infections due to a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacteria. The health advisory says the MDR Salmonella serotype Newport is harder to...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
chulavistatoday.com
Firefighters Dropped by Helicopter To Stop Spread of Otay Fire
A half-acre vegetation fire in the Butewick Canyon area of the Otay Mountain Wilderness was stopped today by Cal Fire San Diego firefighters who were dropped into the scene by helicopter. The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The fire was initially said to...
San Diego couple who died in Mission Beach traffic crash identified
A San Diego couple who died in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach has been identified.
Community advocate speaks on recent violent incidents involving young people
A San Diego community advocate talks to ABC 10News about recent incidents around the county involving young people.
Halloween in Chula Vista: Here's why it's ranked 4th trick-or-treat city in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup
Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
countynewscenter.com
Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place
Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County
The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
20-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
San Diego Food Bank kicks off Holiday food Drive
The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
2 People Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mission Beach (Mission Beach, CA)
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
chulavistatoday.com
Authorities ID Two Teens Who Were Fatally Shot in National City
Authorities today released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block. of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30...
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
Parents taking legal action after child came home intoxicated from school
Parents of a Del Mar elementary school student are taking legal action against the Del Mar Union School District after they say their daughter came home from school intoxicated.
