San Diego County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Firefighters Dropped by Helicopter To Stop Spread of Otay Fire

A half-acre vegetation fire in the Butewick Canyon area of the Otay Mountain Wilderness was stopped today by Cal Fire San Diego firefighters who were dropped into the scene by helicopter. The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The fire was initially said to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place

Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Retail Poised for Growth with 7 New Projects in Pipeline, Mostly in South County

The overall vacancy rate for San Diego retailers was a “very healthy” 5.0% in the last quarter, down from 6.3% a year ago, according to an analysis of the local market. The sector showed a strong 342,000 square feet of occupancy growth in the quarter, for a total 885,000-square-feet increase in 2022, Cushman & Wakefield noted in its Marketbeat report.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Authorities ID Two Teens Who Were Fatally Shot in National City

Authorities today released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block. of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30...
NATIONAL CITY, CA

