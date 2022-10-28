ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver, 20, Dies in La Mesa After Car Slams into Telephone Pole

A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said. At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.
LA MESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Caught on Video: Team of thieves steal $140k in handbags from Nordstrom

Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday. The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for the best places to celebrate Halloween

Chula Vista ranked fourth in the nation for the best places to celebrate Halloween, according to a recent study by Smart Assets. Researchers at Smart Asset determined the best places to celebrate Halloween in 2022 by comparing 146 cities across 10 metrics. While San Diego, Oceanside and Chula Vista land on the top 20 of the list, Chula Vista earned fourth place based on weather and crime rate.
CHULA VISTA, CA

