2 People Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mission Beach (Mission Beach, CA)
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
Man stabbed 7 times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
Motorcyclist killed in East County crash
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
Teen victims identified in National City shooting
Candles, balloons and cards mark the location where a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot to death Friday night during a Halloween party.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
Sheriff’s Homicide Unit Looking into Death of Transient, 66, Found on Dirt Trail
An older man died on a dirt trail Sunday near a transient encampment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Santee Fire Department summoned deputies to the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, to help on a medical aid call, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
Driver, 20, Dies in La Mesa After Car Slams into Telephone Pole
A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said. At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
Halloween in Chula Vista: Here's why it's ranked 4th trick-or-treat city in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
San Diego Food Bank kicks off Holiday food Drive
The Holiday Food Drive benefiting the San Diego Food Bank kicked off Tuesday, helping to fill a huge need in San Diego County.
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
KTLA.com
Caught on Video: Team of thieves steal $140k in handbags from Nordstrom
Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday. The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for the best places to celebrate Halloween
Chula Vista ranked fourth in the nation for the best places to celebrate Halloween, according to a recent study by Smart Assets. Researchers at Smart Asset determined the best places to celebrate Halloween in 2022 by comparing 146 cities across 10 metrics. While San Diego, Oceanside and Chula Vista land on the top 20 of the list, Chula Vista earned fourth place based on weather and crime rate.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
