Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Report: Ravens Running Back Gus Edwards Has 'Minor' Injury
The Ravens got some good news when they learned that running back Gus Edwards reportedly suffered just a "minor" hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jared Allen Rides Horse Onto Field For Vikings' Ring of Honor Induction
Jared Allen rode a horse onto the field.
Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again
The Dallas Cowboys made a move. Then the Philadelphia Eagles put themselves back in the national headlines after their blockbuster trade acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Is Philly about to do it again?
NFL Star Could Be Traded If Team Loses On Sunday
The NFL's 2022 trade deadline is approaching next month. One notable star player could reportedly be traded if his team loses on Sunday morning. The Broncos are taking on the Jaguars on Sunday. If Denver loses to Jacksonville, will Bradley Chubb be traded?. It's reportedly likely. "We’ve been hearing that...
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of the NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline was anything but quiet. Ten teams made 10 deals on Tuesday, the most ever for any trade deadline day. The Bills did some tweaking in their effort to put their roster over the top, the Dolphins bolstered their defense with star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and even the Bears got some much-needed help for Justin Fields in the form of wideout Chase Claypool.
Fans crushed the NFL and ESPN for having Broncos-Jaguars only on ESPN+
Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action has gotten off to an early with the Broncos and Jaguars battling it out in London. I should have put quotes around “battling” because this game between two 2-5 teams has all the makings for being an absolute stinker, which is something the Broncos have grown used to playing in this year.
Comments / 0