Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool

Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Star Could Be Traded If Team Loses On Sunday

The NFL's 2022 trade deadline is approaching next month. One notable star player could reportedly be traded if his team loses on Sunday morning. The Broncos are taking on the Jaguars on Sunday. If Denver loses to Jacksonville, will Bradley Chubb be traded?. It's reportedly likely. "We’ve been hearing that...
DENVER, CO
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline was anything but quiet. Ten teams made 10 deals on Tuesday, the most ever for any trade deadline day. The Bills did some tweaking in their effort to put their roster over the top, the Dolphins bolstered their defense with star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and even the Bears got some much-needed help for Justin Fields in the form of wideout Chase Claypool.

