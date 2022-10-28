Read full article on original website
Related
World Series: Castellanos' catch, Realmuto's bat lead Phillies past Astros in Game 1
HOUSTON (AP) -- J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener.Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña's blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.Realmuto,...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2
The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.
Yardbarker
Five Red Sox Ties To Astros Vs. Phillies World Series Matchup
After a 2021 season in which the Boston Red Sox fell just two games shy of a World Series berth, fans entered the season hoping that they would be gearing up to see their franchise's return to the Fall Classic. After a tumultuous season, fans will have to settle for...
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
The Crawfish Boxes
Wonderful Framber stops Phillies as Astros tie World Series at one!
This time, the Astros scored five runs, too. The difference is that Framber Valdez and their bullpen held the Phillies and helped the team tie the World Series at one win apiece. Game 2 was everything Game 1 should have been plus Houston had an offensive team effort that featured a key role by the upper part of the lineup.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
Astros' Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction following Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yardbarker
The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff
The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Yardbarker
Reports: Ex-Spurs G Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Primo was suddenly released by the Spurs on Friday night, which prompted curiosity over what could have led to such a move. It was ESPN that initially reported that Primo's release...
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk on Mitchell Robinson. Antetokounmpo got the ball right behind half court, and took it all the way to the rim and finished the dunk while Robinson tried to block him.
Yardbarker
Giants reportedly didn't 'trust' Kadarius Toney before trade to Chiefs
There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
Yardbarker
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker entered the NBA in 2014, touted as one of the best prospects from that year’s draft class. He was picked second by the Milwaukee Bucks, who hoped he would turn things around for the franchise. And while things did slowly change for the Bucks, it happened at the hands of another superstar.
Yardbarker
New Details Emerge Regarding Josh Primo's Exit In San Antonio
In a move that caught everyone in the NBA by surprise on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs decided to waive 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo, who was selected 12th overall by the team last year. Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and after some...
Comments / 0