Swamp Pop Legend Tommy McLain to Make Late Night TV Debut on November 2
There's a first time for everything...even at the age of 82.
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.
It's that time of year again. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history returns this weekend in Hammond, starting on November 5th. The festival is open every weekend for six weeks, concluding with a spectacular fireworks finale on December 10th and 11th.
NOLA.com
‘Thriller’ flash mob materializes on Jackson Square for Halloween dance
A little before noon on Monday, ghouls began clustering in front of the Presbytere building on Jackson Square. True, it WAS Halloween, but it still seemed a little early in the day for a ghoul cluster. Then Michael Jackson, or someone who looked very much like the late King of...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park
A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
NOLA.com
New Orleans-shot ‘Causeway’ packs an emotional punch with Jennifer Lawrence starring
Oftentimes, a film will look good on paper — whether because of its intriguing story, a dynamite cast or some other perceived X-factor — but then fumble things when it comes to execution. The result is almost always a big-screen disappointment. Jennifer Lawrence’s New Orleans-shot drama “Causeway” is...
Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!
This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
This Louisiana City Is A U.S. Goosebump Capital
Louisiana is a haunted state, that's hard to debate among those who rank hauntings. But what about people who don't believe in things being haunted? If you don't believe in ghosts, can hauntings get to you? Bet they can. Even people who don't believe in ghosts can get some goosebumps....
crescentcitysports.com
East Jefferson to un-retire Mike Miley’s football jersey number Friday night
Mike Miley was a tremendous athlete, a brilliant football and baseball player at East Jefferson High School. East Jefferson honored Miley posthumously by retiring his No. 11 which he wore in football. At the request of the Miley family, East Jefferson will officially un-retire the No. 11 this Friday night...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
Alvin ISD teacher reported missing in September found 'alive and well' in New Orleans
Earlier in the search for Michelle Reynolds, officials say she had been spotted walking along Constance Street in New Orleans, where she was now found "alive and well."
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
New Orleans aquarium closing for six months for renovations
Audubon Aquarium will close for renovations at the end of November.
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
ELECTION RESULTS: Washington Parish
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
