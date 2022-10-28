Read full article on original website
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Calls Angels’ Mike Trout ‘One Of A Kind’ After Receiving Congratulatory Text Message
Brandon Marsh began the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Angels, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason in seven years despite being home to two of the best baseball players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. At the trade deadline, he was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco
One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
Astros SP Justin Verlander explains why he gave middle finger to Phillies fans
Though the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were unable to play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night due to inclement weather, there was still a memorable moment outside Citizens Bank Park before the contest was scheduled to take place. As the visiting Astros arrived at the stadium on their team bus, ace hurler Justin Verlander was recorded on video giving Phillies fans the finger on two occasions.
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Cowboys 'Embarrass' Roquan Smith - Traded By Bears to Ravens; Brandin Cooks Buzz: Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 'EMBARRASSED' ROQUAN TRADED The Chicago Bears were handed a 49-29 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, something star linebacker Roquan Smith found “embarrassing.''. And now Smith is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. ... and in doing so jumps from a 3-5 NFC loser to a 5-3 AFC winner.
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
Dodgers Insider Reveals Latest Justin Turner Contract Update
Today, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman and slugger Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner thanks to his charitable and humanitarian efforts in the Los Angeles community, assisting youth sports programs, children and families dealing with critical illnesses, and homeless veterans. However, it’s not known yet whether or...
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
Dre'Mont Jones Reacts Strongly to Broncos Trading Bradley Chubb
On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos reportedly traded fifth-year rush linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Denver sent Chubb, and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for a first-rounder, a fourth, and running back Chase Edmonds. It was a blockbuster trade that sent ripples through the Rocky Mountian...
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Bryce Harper gave Alec Bohm valuable tip before Game 3 home run
Alec Bohm delivered a big home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and Bryce Harper appeared to have a role in the big hit. Harper slugged a two-run home run to give his Philadelphia Phillies a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first inning. After going into the dugout following his home run, Harper called over Bohm, who was in the on-deck circle.
Former Player Reacts To The White Sox Manager News
This morning, the Chicago White Sox announced that Pedro Grifol, who had recently served as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals, would be taking over for Tony La Russa as the team’s new manager. Carlos Mendoza, the New York Yankees bench coach, had been a finalist along...
White Sox Analyst Preaches Patience With New Hire
The Chicago White Sox have made their decision on who their next manager will be. After Hall-of-Famer Tony La Russa was forced to step away due to lingering health issues, the White Sox temporarily promoted bench coach Miguel Cairo to the position. Today, the White Sox announced that Kansas City...
