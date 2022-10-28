Read full article on original website
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband
Conservative lawyer George Conway tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he's concerned about more attacks on lawmakers after Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted in their home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
This Republican governor just showed how not to respond to Paul Pelosi's assault
Just hours removed from the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband had been attacked at the couple's San Francisco home, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on the stump for fellow Virginia Republican Yesli Vega, who is running for a House seat.
Washington Examiner
Paul Pelosi made cryptic 'life-saving' 911 call from bathroom while attacker was in home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), called 911 and spoke in code to a dispatcher while an intruder was inside his house Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. Paul Pelosi, who was attacked with a hammer by a man who was looking for the speaker, allegedly...
Fox News Host Suggests Releasing Pelosi Suspect, Says Hammer Attacks Common
Fox News host Jesse Watters said that "people get hit with hammers all the time" before suggesting that Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker should be released.
Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband
Politicians on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the attack on Pelosi's husband. But Trump spent the day posting on social media, including complaints about his legal woes. The suspect reportedly posted conspiracy theories online, including about the 2020 election. As top politicians on both sides of the...
What we know about David DePape, the man accused in the Pelosi home invasion, attack
The suspect accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday appeared to have far-reaching and at times contradictory political positions, according to an early dive into his background. While a motive for the attack against 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was unclear Friday evening, a picture of the...
What we know so far about the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband
David DePape, 42, was a hemp jewellery maker who posted conspiracy theories on Facebook
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Jokes About Assault On Nancy Pelosi's Husband
A Republican governor made light of the attack on Paul Pelosi just hours after it occurred.
Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders and other U.S. politicians condemn attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. political leaders, are condemning the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a suspect broke into their San Francisco residence Friday morning and "violently assaulted" him, according to a spokesperson for the House speaker. Sources told CBS News that the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, shouting, "Where...
Pelosi attack didn't happen in a vacuum, but in an 'ecosystem' of misinformation and extremist views gone mainstream, experts on far-right groups say
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Media outlets reported that the suspect was searching for the House Speaker.
New York Post hacked as tweets call for ‘assassination’ of AOC and Biden
The New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning as a slew of disturbing posts and headlines came online shortly after 9am.The first to alarm Twitter users was a tweet calling for the “assassination” of New York progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The tweet was quickly deleted but was live long enough to be cached by Google. A web address and headline both read: “We must assassinate AOC for America.”Disclose.tv reported shortly afterward that both the Twitter account and main website were apparently hacked. The report included screenshots.Similar faked tweets that went live on Thursday included other politicians on both sides...
BBC
Paul Pelosi attack: Violent extremism warning ahead of US election
The violent attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband comes with just over a week to go before the US midterm elections - a moment when political tensions are coming to the boil. As if to emphasise this point, just a few hours after news of the assault...
Right-wing pundits and Russian state media were duped by a fake Trump press release hailing his imminent return to Twitter
A fake press release announcing Trump's return to Twitter began circulating online Thursday night. It was hailed by several right-wing commentators including Dinesh D'Souza and Leo Terrell. The fake statement also duped Russian state media and a left-leaning MSNBC show. A statement from former president Donald Trump hailing his imminent...
House GOP campaign chief spars with CBS host over ‘#FirePelosi’ tweet with gun
Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), the chairman of the House GOP campaign arm, sparred with CBS’s Margaret Brennan over a tweet he sent attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) days before her husband was allegedly assaulted. During an appearance on “Face the Nation,” Brennan asked Emmer about his Wednesday tweet that...
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
In CNN's documentary "Perilous Politics: America's Dangerous Divide" Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah travels across the United States to investigate how communities have been torn apart by anger over Covid precautions, election denial, and education.
