The New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning as a slew of disturbing posts and headlines came online shortly after 9am.The first to alarm Twitter users was a tweet calling for the “assassination” of New York progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The tweet was quickly deleted but was live long enough to be cached by Google. A web address and headline both read: “We must assassinate AOC for America.”Disclose.tv reported shortly afterward that both the Twitter account and main website were apparently hacked. The report included screenshots.Similar faked tweets that went live on Thursday included other politicians on both sides...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO