theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Adds Pickup Service To 27 Locations
Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion is expanding its grocery pickup service to 27 stores in Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or app for pickup on the same day. “With some of the busiest months ahead for...
theshelbyreport.com
Olyns, Mars Wrigley Offer Reward For Recycling Containers
San Jose, California-based Olyns is collaborating with Mars Wrigley to launch the Sweet Rewards Challenge, a new approach to the recycling of rigid plastic candy and gum containers. People in Northern California who deposit qualifying candy containers in an Olyns Reverse Vending Machine will have a chance to win thousands...
theshelbyreport.com
Giant Food Begins Program Supporting Local Food Banks
Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food has begun its annual “Lend a Hand for Hunger” campaign to benefit five area Feeding America food banks – Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – and other area nonprofits.
theshelbyreport.com
Wyoming ‘In Pretty Good Shape’ For Businesses
Wyoming remains a “great, great state to be operating in and having businesses,” according to Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association & Convenience Store Association. The state, which hasn’t seen a large population growth since the last Census, has “an amazing regulatory environment,...
