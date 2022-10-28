Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate deadly Sunday officer involved shooting in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– A male suspect has died from a gunshot wound in a stand-off with Santa Maria Police officers Sunday in the 1000 block of west Morrison Ave. The man was fleeing Santa Maria officers on foot after refusing to comply with officers verbal commands and threatening law enforcement with a weapon.
KEYT
A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
Comments / 0