Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott. GREG ELLIOTT. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan. Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Abanikanda’s big day not enough as Pitt collapses at No. 21 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When the ball fell out of Israel Abanikanda’s grasps and onto the surface of Kenan Memorial Stadium, the game changed in a dramatic way for the Pittsburgh Panthers. At that moment, Pitt only trailed by four points with about 11:28 to play in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Buckle up! Postseason soccer season is here

Twice in the past week, at Pitt women’s home soccer matches, PSN staff pointed out to me that members of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC were in attendance at the matches at Ambrose Urbanic Field. This is a great sign that there’s a lots of high quality soccer being played and it’s a great time to be a soccer fan in our region, as various programs at different levels are showing support for one another.
PITTSBURGH, PA
carlow.edu

Women's Soccer faces shutout at Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. --- One goal early on in both halves dropped Women's Soccer in a 2-0 River States Conference loss to Oakland City (Ind.) University Saturday. The Mighty Oaks (9-4-2, 6-3-1 RSC) jumped on the board not long after kickoff with a goal in the fourth minute. The Celtics...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Mourners shot at during Pittsburgh funeral service

Mourners gathered at a Pittsburgh church for the funeral of a shooting victim were forced to duck for cover when gunshots rang out during the service. Six people were wounded but police say it’s not clear if the incident was related to the funeral.Oct. 29, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theforeword.org

Spooky Pittsburgh Spots To Explore This Halloween

Though one might think that the best places for ghost-hunting would be big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and NYC, the hills of Pennsylvania lend themselves just as well to haunted locations. With Halloween coming up fast, here are some sites in and around Pittsburgh with creepy histories and rumors of the supernatural.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two teens charged in shooting outside of Pittsburgh church

PITTSBURGH — Two teens are facing charges related to a shooting outside of a Pittsburgh church as a funeral was happening. Court documents detail Shawn Davis, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges. The shooting sent six people to a hospital, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

