Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott. GREG ELLIOTT. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan. Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS...
Women's Volleyball snaps losing streak with win over Golden Bears in four sets
BECKLEY, W.Va. --- Carlow University women's volleyball snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over WVU Tech in a River States Conference road match Saturday. The Golden Bears (7-23, 4-11 RSC) swept Carlow earlier in the season at home, but the Celtics (10-12, 2-12 RSC) had the upper hand this time around.
Abanikanda’s big day not enough as Pitt collapses at No. 21 UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When the ball fell out of Israel Abanikanda’s grasps and onto the surface of Kenan Memorial Stadium, the game changed in a dramatic way for the Pittsburgh Panthers. At that moment, Pitt only trailed by four points with about 11:28 to play in the...
Buckle up! Postseason soccer season is here
Twice in the past week, at Pitt women’s home soccer matches, PSN staff pointed out to me that members of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC were in attendance at the matches at Ambrose Urbanic Field. This is a great sign that there’s a lots of high quality soccer being played and it’s a great time to be a soccer fan in our region, as various programs at different levels are showing support for one another.
Women's Soccer faces shutout at Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. --- One goal early on in both halves dropped Women's Soccer in a 2-0 River States Conference loss to Oakland City (Ind.) University Saturday. The Mighty Oaks (9-4-2, 6-3-1 RSC) jumped on the board not long after kickoff with a goal in the fourth minute. The Celtics...
Men's Soccer short-staffed for final game of regular season against Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. --- Carlow University men's soccer wrapped the 2022 season with a 4-0 River States Conference loss to Oakland City (Ind.) University on the road Saturday. The Celtics (3-14-1, 1-8 RSC) traveled just 12 players to face the Mighty Oaks (8-5-5, 4-3-2 RSC). Oakland City scored two goals...
Huge 2nd quarter lifts Youngstown State to 3rd-straight win
YSU would score 28 points in the 2nd quarter to put the game out of reach for the Coyotes
Westinghouse tops Allderdice to claim 38th City League football championship
Westinghouse had a slim lead at halftime of Saturday’s Pittsburgh City League football final. But Bulldogs coach Donta Green wasn’t worried. Westinghouse came on to score 19 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 40-8 victory in the City title game at Cupples Stadium. It marks...
Westinghouse Claims 3rd City League Title in 5 Years with 40-8 Win Over Allderdice
PITTSBURGH — They say the house always wins, and the Westinghouse Bulldogs did little to dispel that notion Saturday, securing their third City League Championship in five years with a 40-8 win over the Taylor Allderdice Dragons. Westinghouse’s defense refused to give an inch, while quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo’s two-way...
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
District college football roundup: Seton Hill slams Edinboro for 1st win
Ky’Ron Craggette ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns as Seton Hill rolled to a 45-14 victory over Edinboro in PSAC football Saturday afternoon, picking up its first victory of the year. Taz Morris ran for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Damonte Pratt returned an interception 35 yards...
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
With Pride on the Line Pitt, Pat Narduzzi Fall Flat
Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers have talked a big game but not backed it up.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
Clairton police: Man shot, found by officer 1 block from high school football game
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A gunshot victim was found near a high school football game in Clairton, according to police. Police said the officer came across the victim at the intersection of Miller and Baker avenues. The victim was found one block away from a high school football stadium, and...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
Mourners shot at during Pittsburgh funeral service
Mourners gathered at a Pittsburgh church for the funeral of a shooting victim were forced to duck for cover when gunshots rang out during the service. Six people were wounded but police say it’s not clear if the incident was related to the funeral.Oct. 29, 2022.
Spooky Pittsburgh Spots To Explore This Halloween
Though one might think that the best places for ghost-hunting would be big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and NYC, the hills of Pennsylvania lend themselves just as well to haunted locations. With Halloween coming up fast, here are some sites in and around Pittsburgh with creepy histories and rumors of the supernatural.
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
Two teens charged in shooting outside of Pittsburgh church
PITTSBURGH — Two teens are facing charges related to a shooting outside of a Pittsburgh church as a funeral was happening. Court documents detail Shawn Davis, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges. The shooting sent six people to a hospital, and...
