A proposed business in the Kamas Valley is hoping to bring visitors to the community, but it’s also brought concerns for neighbors in the area. The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission last month approved a conditional-use permit for a proposed distillery and microbrewery on 20 acres in Marion. Project applicants Brendan and Carly Coyle want to open a cidery, which is a place that creates alcoholic beverages using apples. But several residents have voiced opposition to the project – although it has already been approved – saying it doesn’t belong at the site off S.R. 32.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO