70-year-old ROBIN EISCHENS of Cosmos passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home in Cosmos. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with burial in Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. A gathering of family and...

COSMOS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO