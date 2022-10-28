Read full article on original website
Beverly Nelson
86-year-old BEVERLY A. NELSON of Litchfield passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2 P.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with burial at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Robin Eischens
70-year-old ROBIN EISCHENS of Cosmos passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home in Cosmos. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with burial in Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. A gathering of family and...
