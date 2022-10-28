Read full article on original website
Related
fintechnexus.com
How biometrics will make passwords extinct
As rigid, password-based systems lead to more security breaches, they are quickly replaced by real-time biometrics leading to a passwordless future. That transition cannot happen fast enough as identity crimes are rising, Mitek’s vice president of product management Chris Briggs said. Briggs has more than two decades of experience...
fintechnexus.com
LatAm unicorn Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in 2023
LatAm’s biggest digital banking startup, Nubank, recently announced the launch of its first cryptocurrency, Nucoin. With the focus on increasing the engagement of the fintech’s user community, the new product will expand the company’s internal rewards program. Nucoin will be accessible to the bank’s more than 70...
fintechnexus.com
Podcast 391: Martin Chorzempa of the Peterson Institute for International Economics
The rise of Chinese fintech in the 2010s is one of the most exciting and intriguing stories in all of fintech. This has been followed in this decade by a government crackdown on fintech and technology more broadly. But everyone should understand the innovations that led China to become the most advanced country in the world when it comes to fintech.
fintechnexus.com
The Credit Suisse Twitter frenzy highlights finance’s trust gap
In the early hours of Friday, Sept. 30, Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at Gold Money, tweeted:. In a “leaked” memo released around the same time, CEO Ulrich Körner asked employees not to confuse stock performance with liquidity. While Macleod may not have been the first, many...
fintechnexus.com
Plaid sheds light on fintech’s trajectory in the face of economic challenges
The global economy has faced many challenges over the past few years, and this looks set to continue. However, with skyrocketing valuations and booming figures in 2021, fintech seemed like it weathered a lot of the storm. Assessing the behavior of consumers as they have been thrust into digital adoption...
fintechnexus.com
BNPL adoption and potential for fraud exploded during downturn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The drive to find no-interest credit options during an economic downtown greatly accelerated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) adoption in the U.S. in 2022, according to data shared by Experian at Money 20/20 last week. The session titled Zero interest. Zero Hassle. Zero Fraud: The...
Comments / 0