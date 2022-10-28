Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
WPMI
Saraland City Schools sues man and his private eye for defamation
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools is suing a Baldwin County man and his private investigator for defamation. The lawsuit filed Friday states John Quinnelly, Sr. is "maliciously spreading inaccurate" information by claiming the football program violated the Alabama High School Athletic Association bona fide move rule. The lawsuit says Quinnelly hired Eric Winberg, a private investigator, to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In 2019, Quinnelly's son was ruled ineligible due to AHSAA violation and Daphne High School forfeited a game against Spanish Fort. https://mynbc15.com/news/local/daphne-forfeits-game-for-ineligible-player.
utv44.com
Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
Superintendent of Archdiocese schools announces retirement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year. Gwen Byrd has been the superintendent for almost 40 years and served in the archdiocese for 46 years in various positions. She was recently honored for her leadership by the […]
Legendary Georgia football coach born in Mobile dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away. Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national […]
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
thebamabuzz.com
Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley
Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
Foley market hot with new projects
A local investor paid $2 million for a 1.98-acre site at 29740 Urgent Care Drive in Daphne, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The property will be developed for 7 Brew Coffee shop. Crawford Stitt of White-Spunner Realty represented the buyer. Texas Roadhouse paid $1.55...
WALA-TV FOX10
15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy Sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop. The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of $1,500 for students to go shopping. Each student...
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore woman dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WPMI
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
utv44.com
Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
WPMI
Standoff with armed suspect outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown. Police say they received a call of a person with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound. When authorities went to render aid,...
WEAR
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
Comments / 0