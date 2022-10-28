ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

WPMI

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Saraland City Schools sues man and his private eye for defamation

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools is suing a Baldwin County man and his private investigator for defamation. The lawsuit filed Friday states John Quinnelly, Sr. is "maliciously spreading inaccurate" information by claiming the football program violated the Alabama High School Athletic Association bona fide move rule. The lawsuit says Quinnelly hired Eric Winberg, a private investigator, to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In 2019, Quinnelly's son was ruled ineligible due to AHSAA violation and Daphne High School forfeited a game against Spanish Fort. https://mynbc15.com/news/local/daphne-forfeits-game-for-ineligible-player.
SARALAND, AL
utv44.com

Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Superintendent of Archdiocese schools announces retirement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year. Gwen Byrd has been the superintendent for almost 40 years and served in the archdiocese for 46 years in various positions. She was recently honored for her leadership by the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Legendary Georgia football coach born in Mobile dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away. Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
THEODORE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley

Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Foley market hot with new projects

A local investor paid $2 million for a 1.98-acre site at 29740 Urgent Care Drive in Daphne, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The property will be developed for 7 Brew Coffee shop. Crawford Stitt of White-Spunner Realty represented the buyer. Texas Roadhouse paid $1.55...
FOLEY, AL
atmorenews.com

51 years of ‘faithful service’

A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore woman dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
WPMI

Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Officials say we are in a 'fentanyl epidemic'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fentanyl can be deadly, but it's cheap. Officials tell us that's why drug dealers are disguising fentanyl in other drugs. It gives the dealer more profit, and the user a potentially lethal dose. Most times kid's don't even know that what they're taking is deadly, but thankfully, roughly 90% of high schools throughout Alabama keep Narcan on site which is an overdose reversal medicine that can save lives.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Standoff with armed suspect outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown. Police say they received a call of a person with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound. When authorities went to render aid,...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

