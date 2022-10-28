Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Tortilla Soup
One bite of this tortilla soup, and you'll think it has been simmering all day. But the secret is, it's ready in just about 1 hour. Thanks to several high-impact ingredients, like fire-roasted tomatoes and a handful of roasted, toasty spices, flavor builds quickly. That gets this tortilla soup on the dinner table quickly, and it also prevents the chicken from drying out or turning tough.
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
12tomatoes.com
Sour Cream Baked Ziti
A true classic, but made extra creamy and cheesy. Baked Ziti is obviously a well-loved, absolute classic. So why mess with a good thing? Well I, for one, don’t see Sour Cream Baked Ziti as messing with a good thing so much as switching your baked ziti game up a little bit. It’s a little bit of a creamy, tangy twist to ziti, sure, but it still tastes like the baked ziti you know and love. Still a crowd-pleasing, reliable, comforting weeknight oven bake but stupendously cheesy and creamy to boot. What’s not to love about that?
12tomatoes.com
Cider Roasted Root Vegetables
I grew up on roasted potatoes and onions for dinner all the time. This is my modern spin on the classic steak side dish. Did you know that vegetables are amazing? Root vegetables in particular are inexpensive, filling, and can be prepared in a lot of different ways. This recipe relies on the natural flavors of each roasted vegetable. A takeaway while cooking this is to not overcrowd your roasting tray. Make sure those vegetables get brown!
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
AOL Corp
6 things in your freezer you should throw away
A freezer is something we could never live without. We store everything in there, from. and veggies to leftovers. But we have to admit, sometimes we treat our freezer like a junk drawer—anything that doesn't have a place in our fridge or pantry may get haphazardly thrown in there. This leads to a lot of disorganization and foods that are forgotten (sometimes for years). If your relationship to the freezer is anything like this, it's probably time to do a little clean-out. Here are six types of items in your freezer that probably need to be thrown out.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Comments / 0