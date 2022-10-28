ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services

Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board

A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Wheelhouse will open first local cannabis consumption lounge in Oxnard and Ventura

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A cannabis dispensary got the green light for a new consumption lounge and location. Wheelhouse, located off Wheelhouse Road, along the so-called Green Mile in Port Hueneme, will soon open the area's first cannabis consumption lounge. Wheelhouse operated by Zasa LLC. is also getting its first location in Ventura. The city of Ventura The post Wheelhouse will open first local cannabis consumption lounge in Oxnard and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

