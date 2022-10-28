Read full article on original website
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara School District Standardized Test Scores Post Big Drops Between 2019, 2022
Overall student test scores in the Santa Barbara Unified School District dropped 8.87% in math and 6.37% in English, according to 2022 information released from the California Department of Education last week. In terms of overall percentages, 48% of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 36%...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services
Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
Federal prosecutor to oversee election in SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A federal prosecutor will be serving as the District Election Officer for seven California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
Local hospitals prepared for increase in RSV cases
Local health officials say the Central Coast is mirroring the increase in RSV cases we are seeing across the nation.
Noozhawk
Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board
A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
Noozhawk
Days Before Santa Barbara County Meeting, Protesters Rally to Save Modoc Trees
Warren Thomas calls it the "kill zone." A row of Canary Island palm trees that lines Modoc Road is marked for destruction as part of a Santa Barbara County plan to build a bike path. Wearing a black "805" hat, a green Modoc Preserve shirt and a camera around his...
The Santa Barbara area participated in the human chain global rally in solidarity with the women of Iran Saturday in the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
Santa Barbara County is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies
The deadline for submitting applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m.
California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help
Low-income patients who need specialized cancer treatment often struggle to get it. Advocates say a new law is a small step toward improving services for those patients.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Elsy Mora Zambrano, La Colina Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A cannabis dispensary got the green light for a new consumption lounge and location. Wheelhouse, located off Wheelhouse Road, along the so-called Green Mile in Port Hueneme, will soon open the area's first cannabis consumption lounge. Wheelhouse operated by Zasa LLC. is also getting its first location in Ventura. The city of Ventura The post Wheelhouse will open first local cannabis consumption lounge in Oxnard and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the last week to $1,059. That’s $636 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,002. In the past...
Noozhawk
Lompoc School District Says $125 Million Bond Vital for Classroom Improvements
Students entering a Lompoc Unified School District classroom see words of wisdom displayed near large rusty spots on the walls, mismatched tile, yellowed blinds and other signs of the facility’s dated condition. Once inside, they get to sit at old desks with sea foam green chairs revealing the age...
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
Can you afford to be a renter in these large California cities? Here's what a new report suggest.
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
