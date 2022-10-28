Read full article on original website
Related
These changes could be coming soon for Bellingham’s curbside recycling
“It’s time to have a discussion about changing the collection method and automating and reducing the number of trucks on the road.”
allpointbulletin.com
Green waste tops list of community concerns
The second of two town halls organized by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to discuss the curbside trash pickup system attracted a larger crowd of around 25 people either in person or on Zoom then the first town hall that just 17 people attended, five of whom were PRCAC board members or media. The meetings were held at the Gulf Road community center on October 16 and October 22.
Skagit County Republicans claim 'anomalies' in voter rolls. Here's what we found
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans in Skagit County said there are thousands of "anomalies" in the county voter rolls. They claim dead people, non-citizens and incompetent voters have cast ballots in recent elections. But what is really going on?. No one came to Marilyn Wheeler’s door. No one called...
allpointbulletin.com
Election security
The Whatcom County official local voters’ pamphlet lists procedures the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office and Washington Office of the Secretary of State use before, during and after the election to secure its results. Before the election, a logic and accuracy test is completed. The test ensures that the...
wa.gov
Construction underway at Swift Creek
Sumas Mountain has a surprise beneath the surface: some of the mountain’s rock contains naturally-occurring asbestos and heavy metals. By itself, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a slow-moving landslide has been delivering a portion of the mountainside to Swift Creek for ages, and the creek distributes that unwanted burden downstream.
allpointbulletin.com
Letters to the Editor – November
As a retired educator who worked in the Bellingham school district for most of my career, I have met many incredible students and families. One family stands out – a mother with four young children ages one to eight, who was fleeing domestic violence – living in their car on the north side of town.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Here’s why popular Larrabee State Park trail will be closed for several months
New trail, boardwalks are part of plan for new path to waterfront.
allpointbulletin.com
Crossings – November issue
Traffic into Point Roberts September 2022, with figures for 2021 following. September: Personal vehicles 48,588 (10,705); personal passengers 66,715 (13,810); pedestrians 610 (48); commercial 465 (129).
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
MyNorthwest.com
Bellingham police rammed by motorhome, lead on chase
Bellingham Police are looking for a suspect wanted on warrants for domestic violence-related malicious mischief/harassment as well as second-degree theft and failing to obey an officer. He also appeared to be impaired and suspected of DUI, according to Bellingham Police. The officer tried stopping the suspect in the 4200 block...
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
Reigning Class 2A champion Lynden shuts door on Anacortes for Northwest Conference title
ANACORTES, Wash. - It didn't take long for fourth-ranked Anacortes to strike in a big 2A Northwest Conference showdown with No. 1 Lynden. The Seahawks went right down the field and scored on their first drive. And it took a split-second for Lynden players to go right to their coach on the sideline ...
High School Football: Game highlights of Week 9
Check out some of the highlights from Week 9 of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. Glacier Peak took on Lake Stevens for the Wesco 4A title on Friday, with Lake Stevens earning a big 57-17 win. In the Wesco 3A title game, the...
Comments / 0