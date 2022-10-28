ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
allpointbulletin.com

Green waste tops list of community concerns

The second of two town halls organized by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to discuss the curbside trash pickup system attracted a larger crowd of around 25 people either in person or on Zoom then the first town hall that just 17 people attended, five of whom were PRCAC board members or media. The meetings were held at the Gulf Road community center on October 16 and October 22.
POINT ROBERTS, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Election security

The Whatcom County official local voters’ pamphlet lists procedures the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office and Washington Office of the Secretary of State use before, during and after the election to secure its results. Before the election, a logic and accuracy test is completed. The test ensures that the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

Construction underway at Swift Creek

Sumas Mountain has a surprise beneath the surface: some of the mountain’s rock contains naturally-occurring asbestos and heavy metals. By itself, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a slow-moving landslide has been delivering a portion of the mountainside to Swift Creek for ages, and the creek distributes that unwanted burden downstream.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Letters to the Editor – November

As a retired educator who worked in the Bellingham school district for most of my career, I have met many incredible students and families. One family stands out – a mother with four young children ages one to eight, who was fleeing domestic violence – living in their car on the north side of town.
BELLINGHAM, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Crossings – November issue

Traffic into Point Roberts September 2022, with figures for 2021 following. September: Personal vehicles 48,588 (10,705); personal passengers 66,715 (13,810); pedestrians 610 (48); commercial 465 (129).
q13fox.com

Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast

It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bellingham police rammed by motorhome, lead on chase

Bellingham Police are looking for a suspect wanted on warrants for domestic violence-related malicious mischief/harassment as well as second-degree theft and failing to obey an officer. He also appeared to be impaired and suspected of DUI, according to Bellingham Police. The officer tried stopping the suspect in the 4200 block...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy