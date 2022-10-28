The second of two town halls organized by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to discuss the curbside trash pickup system attracted a larger crowd of around 25 people either in person or on Zoom then the first town hall that just 17 people attended, five of whom were PRCAC board members or media. The meetings were held at the Gulf Road community center on October 16 and October 22.

POINT ROBERTS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO