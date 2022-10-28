Read full article on original website
Skagit County Republicans claim 'anomalies' in voter rolls. Here's what we found
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans in Skagit County said there are thousands of "anomalies" in the county voter rolls. They claim dead people, non-citizens and incompetent voters have cast ballots in recent elections. But what is really going on?. No one came to Marilyn Wheeler’s door. No one called...
Looking for a job in Bellingham? Local schools hiring positions with minimal requirements
Bellingham Public Schools are looking for substitute teachers, food service staff, bus drivers and more.
allpointbulletin.com
Election security
The Whatcom County official local voters’ pamphlet lists procedures the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office and Washington Office of the Secretary of State use before, during and after the election to secure its results. Before the election, a logic and accuracy test is completed. The test ensures that the...
These changes could be coming soon for Bellingham’s curbside recycling
“It’s time to have a discussion about changing the collection method and automating and reducing the number of trucks on the road.”
allpointbulletin.com
Hospital board turns down extension request
A request by SuperTrack to extend the term of its contract with the Point Roberts hospital district was rejected by the board of commissioners at their regular meeting on October 12. SuperTrack is the medical services provider that operates the Point Roberts Clinic on Benson Road. Commissioners Stephen Falk and Sara Oggel voted against the motion while Noel Newbold voted in favor.
allpointbulletin.com
Green waste tops list of community concerns
The second of two town halls organized by the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee (PRCAC) to discuss the curbside trash pickup system attracted a larger crowd of around 25 people either in person or on Zoom then the first town hall that just 17 people attended, five of whom were PRCAC board members or media. The meetings were held at the Gulf Road community center on October 16 and October 22.
lyndentribune.com
SPECIAL REPORT: HOMESTEAD LAWSUIT: Lynden mayor says local ownership is better
LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis values having a local owner of the Homestead golf course rather than an absentee one with no true connection to the community. “Anything that would get it more local would be better,” he said. Korthuis sees the 18-hole north Lynden golf course as “a huge asset” to the whole community worth preserving. “We don’t want to see it turned into anything other than a golf course,” Korthuis said.
Whatcom Prop. 5 – the Children’s Initiative – is our opportunity to support all families
A decade of research, community conversations and needs assessments have been shaped into an opportunity for Whatcom County to say yes to kids and families.
kpug1170.com
Ferndale murder suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges
FERNDALE, Wash. – The suspect accused of killing a man in Ferndale earlier this year has pled guilty to his murder. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda submitted his guilty plea on October 6th, according to court documents. Miranda fatally shot 34-year-old Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering in Ferndale...
MyNorthwest.com
Bellingham police rammed by motorhome, lead on chase
Bellingham Police are looking for a suspect wanted on warrants for domestic violence-related malicious mischief/harassment as well as second-degree theft and failing to obey an officer. He also appeared to be impaired and suspected of DUI, according to Bellingham Police. The officer tried stopping the suspect in the 4200 block...
q13fox.com
Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect. Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Information is limited, but authorities say...
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near U.S. 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
KOMO News
Man shot and killed at Halloween party in Bellingham
Bellingham, Wash. — Around midnight on Friday night, Bellingham Police responded to a fatal shooting at a house party north of Western Washington University’s campus in the 500 block of E. Myrtle Street. When officers arrived they found the 21-year-old victim inside the doorway with a gunshot wound...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 26, 2022
BELLINGHAM — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively investigating a fatality hit-and-run motorcycle collision that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the area of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Lakeway Drive.
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
wa.gov
Construction underway at Swift Creek
Sumas Mountain has a surprise beneath the surface: some of the mountain’s rock contains naturally-occurring asbestos and heavy metals. By itself, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a slow-moving landslide has been delivering a portion of the mountainside to Swift Creek for ages, and the creek distributes that unwanted burden downstream.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
q13fox.com
Bellingham Police looking for dangerous man on the run
The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a man they say is dangerous. Marco Salinas is wanted and on the run.
Virus surge hits Whatcom County, here’s how to protect children from the respiratory virus
The surge in respiratory syncytial virus has made its way to Whatcom County. How to know if your child has the virus and how to help them.
