Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
LOUDON, N.H. – Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Democrats scramble to avert shock Senate loss in Washington state
Democrats are adding millions in television spending to boost Sen. Patty Murray, a sign that the party is employing a take-no-chances approach even in solidly blue Washington state. The 30-year veteran of the Senate is facing a challenge from Republican Tiffany Smiley, a political newcomer whose campaign has seized on...
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Differences between Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley made clear during US Senate debate
SPOKANE, Wash. — When it comes to some of the most important issues to Washington voters this election season, US Senate incumbent Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley showed a clear division during a debate Sunday night. The two answered questions that included inflation, abortion and crime. Murray, a...
Top Republican blocks Biden’s ‘China House’
Sen. James Risch’s spokesperson says the plan ‘appears to be a bureaucratic power grab.’
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
DeSantis endorses O'Dea in Colorado Senate race, bucking Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for underdog Senate contender Joe O’Dea, a boost for the Colorado Republican after former President Donald Trump urged grassroots conservatives to abandon his campaign. “Hello this is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m...
Democrats hit Sen. Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 remarks in new Wisconsin Senate ad
Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin over his remarks downplaying the Jan. 6 riot with a new TV ad in the homestretch of the pivotal Senate race. The 30-second ad, first shared with NBC News, will hit airwaves in the battleground state Wednesday....
Gabbard endorses Trump-backed Republican in competitive Washington House race
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday endorsed Trump-backed Republican candidate Joe Kent in the competitive race for a southwestern Washington House seat. Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party and has since put her support behind several candidates aligned with former President Trump, including Kent.
New probe against powerful US senator: report
US Senator Robert Menendez, powerful Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is reportedly under a federal investigation -- again. "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," his political advisor Michael Soliman said in a statement.
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Aide to Democrat Congressman Don Beyer Fired After Allegedly Working with Chinese Embassy
Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer fired an aide who allegedly worked with the Chinese Embassy to schedule meetings with staffers on Capitol Hill.
Charlie Crist casts his ballot as early voting numbers show Democrat turnout trailing
Charlie Crist saw his name on the ballot for the 18th time on Monday. But when he walked out of a downtown St. Petersburg early voting location, he told a cadre of local news cameras that this time felt the most important.
The Battlegrounds: Nevada Senate
Republican challenger: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Along with the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Nevada’s Senate race is poised to determine which party controls the Senate beginning in January. The contest pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. [
