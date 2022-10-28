ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Gabbard endorses Trump-backed Republican in competitive Washington House race

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday endorsed Trump-backed Republican candidate Joe Kent in the competitive race for a southwestern Washington House seat. Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party and has since put her support behind several candidates aligned with former President Trump, including Kent.
HAWAII STATE
AFP

New probe against powerful US senator: report

US Senator Robert Menendez, powerful Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is reportedly under a federal investigation -- again. "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," his political advisor Michael Soliman said in a statement.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Nevada Senate

Republican challenger: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Along with the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Nevada’s Senate race is poised to determine which party controls the Senate beginning in January. The contest pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. [
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy