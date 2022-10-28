ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

Daily Mail

Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan

Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
OREGON STATE
Idaho Press

2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2

Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
IDAHO STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
San Francisco Examiner

David DePape shares violent plans for Nancy Pelosi in police interview

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home told police he planned to hold her hostage and break "her kneecaps," targeting her because of her leadership within the Democratic Party. David DePape, 42, told the San Francisco Police Department in an interview on Friday that he didn't leave the couple's Pacific Heights home after Paul Pelosi called 911 because he viewed himself as a freedom fighter without the option of surrender, comparing himself...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Not even Democrats like Democratic governance

Why are Democrats pouring millions of dollars into congressional seats that President Joe Biden won by almost 10 points just two years ago?. Turns out not even Democrats like living under Democratic governance. Democrats are suffering from “blue-state depression,” one Democratic strategist tells the Washington Post. Voters in these blue...
FLORIDA STATE

