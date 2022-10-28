Clinics that have implemented a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model serve 23% more patients than they did before the designation. That’s according to a new survey by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, which included responses from 249 CCBHCs and grantees. Results of the survey show that CCBHCs are growing in both the number of clients they serve and staff.

