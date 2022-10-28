Read full article on original website
Mental Health Platform ARC Health Acquires Forward Counseling & Consulting
Outpatient mental health provider ARC Health has acquired Cumming, Georgia-based Focus Forward Counseling & Consulting Inc. The terms of the deal were not announced. Focus Forward Counseling operates two locations in the Atlanta area and offers pediatric counseling, LGBTQIA counseling, individual therapy, couples counseling, and marriage and family resources. Chicago-based...
Addiction Treatment Provider BrightView Health Names New Chief Medical Officer
Cincinnati-based addiction treatment provider BrightView Health has named Dr. R. Corey Waller as its new chief medical officer. The move also marks the transition of one of its founders to a new role with the company. Waller succeeds BrightView Health co-founder Dr. Shawn Ryan in the chief medical officer role....
Virtual Pediatric Behavioral Health Startup Brightline Cuts 20% Of Its Staff
The well-funded pediatric virtual behavioral health startup Brightline has laid off 20% of its workforce. The company announced the move to employees on Friday. A company spokesperson said Brightline “identified several areas to realign our strategic priorities” but didn’t explain what those areas or priorities are. It’s not clear precisely how many employees were impacted.
CCBHC Designation Leads to Massive Patient, Workforce Gains for Many Programs
Clinics that have implemented a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model serve 23% more patients than they did before the designation. That’s according to a new survey by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, which included responses from 249 CCBHCs and grantees. Results of the survey show that CCBHCs are growing in both the number of clients they serve and staff.
