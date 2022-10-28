Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on T.J. Hockenson, Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
As we roll into Week 9, making the right start 'em sit 'em moves is crucial to your hopes of moving up the regular season standings as the fantasy football playoffs loom. That's especially true at wide receiver, where a decent chunk of the player pool is gone this week thanks to six byes, which shakes up our Week 9 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues.
What channel is Steelers vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Eagles and Steelers will go head-to-head in a battle between Pennsylvania's two NFL teams in Week 8. Philadelphia will host Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field as it looks to keep its undefeated season alive, entering this contest with a perfect 6-0 record. The Eagles are coming off of a...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 9: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
Last week's NFL DFS slate was a bit difficult to navigate. Only a couple of top-tier QBs were available, but this week, Josh Allen and a few others will return from prime-time games and bye weeks to provide daily fantasy football players more options for their DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. With several top-flight D/STs among the six bye-week teams (Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Broncos, Steelers, Browns), there are more high-upside sleepers and stacking opportunities available in both cash games and tournaments.
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
"Monday Night Football" continues with an AFC North battle in Week 8. Two familiar foes will go head-to-head as the Browns host the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns (2-5) are looking to get their season back on track after losing four games in a row. Starting quarterback...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Manningcast guest list Week 8: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
Football fans, rejoice! The Manningcast is back for a second consecutive week, and the Manning brothers will get to call an intriguing divisional matchup on Halloween. The Bengals and Browns are facing off in a matchup of divisional teams who are seemingly heading in opposite directions. Cincinnati has improved to 4-3 after an 0-2 start to the season while the Browns have lost four straight after a 2-1 start.
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
Bengals vs. Browns live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
Another week, another divisional rivalry on "Monday Night Football." The final prime-time offering of Week 8 marks the fifth time a division game has taken the Monday night spotlight this season. This week, it's the Battle of Ohio as the defending AFC champion Bengals head to Cleveland to face the...
Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers: Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, Chase Claypool among potential breakouts
With six teams on bye in Week 9, the majority of fantasy owners are likely looking toward their bench and the waiver wire for formidable fill-ins to keep their team's competitive. As we head into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are even more important than in previous weeks. Guys like Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, and Chase Claypool might find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to give our take on players you should buy low on.
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Will the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Rumors of new price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Browns are reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Such a move will probably come down to the wire; Cleveland beat division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards in the win.
Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles
There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
Week 9 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Welcome to the first of two six-team bye weeks this season. The Giants, Cowboys, 49ers, Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are off, so it's no surprise that the Week 9 rankings are a bit thinner than usual. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections is absolutely crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 9 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Will Broncos trade Bradley Chubb? Pass-rusher rumored to command first-round value at NFL trade deadline
The Dolphins and Jets are once again the top contenders for a prime target ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. This time, the player in question is on the defensive side of the ball: Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, a player for whom Denver has reportedly garnered significant trade interest. Chubb...
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer
The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 9 betting information for picking every game
Last week provided fans and bettors plenty of excitement despite a slate of games that didn't look great on paper. Three more underdogs won outright (Broncos, Saints, and Commanders), but the potential is there for more favorites to get upended in Week 9. We don't expect that at the start...
