Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Misses Out On 2022 Gold Glove Award To Braves’ Max Fried
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for National League pitchers a third consecutive season. Fried finished ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson, and Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers for the honor. The award is handed out to the best defender at...
Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado edges Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes for 10th NL Gold Glove
Even as Derek Shelton lobbied for Ke’Bryan Hayes to win the Gold Glove as the National League’s best defensive third baseman, the Pittsburgh Pirates manager acknowledged an obstacle:. Unseating Nolan Arenado wouldn’t be easy. Although Hayes had an advantage over Arenado in nearly every metric used to...
Yankees Coach Carlos Mendoza Latest Linked to White Sox' Manager Job
Yankees coach latest linked to White Sox' manager opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new name has been linked to the White Sox' managerial opening nearly a month into their search process. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench...
Refs almost cost the Atlanta Falcons another game
We all know what happened late in the game when the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett had a routine sack on Tom Brady that would have forced the Buccaneers to punt as they were up by six points, but instead referee Jerome Boger threw an inexplicable flag for roughing the passer — it was simply one of the worst flags in NFL history.
The end of the curse: A look back at the Phillies 2008 World Series
As the Phillies make another run at the World Series, many are looking back at the last time they won it all.
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after beating the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 at home.
2022 Dodgers players season reviews
The 2022 season is now complete, so it’s time to look back on the Dodgers season, and everyone who played for the team during the season. Fifty-one players appeared in at least one game for the 2022 Dodgers, from pitcher Shane Greene’s one appearance to Trea Turner’s team-leading 160 games played, all starts. In addition to that, we include everyone who occupied a slot on the 40-man roster from the start of spring training through the NLDS.
Braves News: Winter League, World Series, more
The Dusty Baker led Astros have tied the World Series at 1 game a piece with the Phillies with a 5-2 win on Saturday night, as the series moves to Philadelphia for three games from October 31st and November 2nd. Spooky times indeed. The offseason will begin shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, so I am rooting for a quick series. Meanwhile, a handful of players from the Braves organization have opted to play baseball in one of the winter leagues this “offseason. This list includes Eddie Rosario, as he attempts to shake off a disastrous 2022 season for him.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
Braves News: Offseason Storylines, Manfred Speaks on the Game, more
Game 3 of the 2022 Worlds Series happens tonight as the scene shifts to Philadelphia. The Astros and Phillies split the first two games of this year’s Fall Classic, and it will be interesting to see which offense can really provide the spark early in a pivotal matchup. This...
