Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
Refs almost cost the Atlanta Falcons another game

We all know what happened late in the game when the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett had a routine sack on Tom Brady that would have forced the Buccaneers to punt as they were up by six points, but instead referee Jerome Boger threw an inexplicable flag for roughing the passer — it was simply one of the worst flags in NFL history.
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
2022 Dodgers players season reviews

The 2022 season is now complete, so it’s time to look back on the Dodgers season, and everyone who played for the team during the season. Fifty-one players appeared in at least one game for the 2022 Dodgers, from pitcher Shane Greene’s one appearance to Trea Turner’s team-leading 160 games played, all starts. In addition to that, we include everyone who occupied a slot on the 40-man roster from the start of spring training through the NLDS.
Braves News: Winter League, World Series, more

The Dusty Baker led Astros have tied the World Series at 1 game a piece with the Phillies with a 5-2 win on Saturday night, as the series moves to Philadelphia for three games from October 31st and November 2nd. Spooky times indeed. The offseason will begin shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, so I am rooting for a quick series. Meanwhile, a handful of players from the Braves organization have opted to play baseball in one of the winter leagues this “offseason. This list includes Eddie Rosario, as he attempts to shake off a disastrous 2022 season for him.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 1963 MVP; Ebbets Field Sold

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax win the 1963 National League MVP Award over second-place finisher Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals. Koufax tallied 237 points to Groat’s 190 in Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting, and received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Koufax was named MVP six days after taking home the first of three career Cy Young Awards.
