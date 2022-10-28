Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
Field Hockey Set For Rematch At BIG EAST Tournament
NORFOLK, Va. – The No. 14 UConn field hockey team (11-6, 5-2) will travel to Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, November 2nd for the BIG EAST Tournament Championship. This will be the 32nd time in program history that the Huskies will be competing for the BIG EAST Champion title.
University of Connecticut
UConn Football Announces Future Games With UMass & Sacred Heart
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut football team has entered into an agreement to play five games against the University of Massachusetts through the 2027 season. The Huskies also announced the date for the game against Sacred Heart University during the 2023 season, completing next year's schedule. UConn...
University of Connecticut
Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Captains
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn Women's Lacrosse team announced their three 2023 captains on Monday, October 31st. The captains include defensive graduate student #17 Julia Ozimek, graduate student goalkeeper #15 Landyn White, and senior midfielder #25 Maddy George. Julia Ozimek. Ozimek started in all 18 games as a senior in...
University of Connecticut
No. 13 FH Forces 2OT in Loss to No. 2 Maryland
STORRS, Conn. - No. 13 UConn Field Hockey team (11-5) fell in double overtime to No. 2 Maryland (16-2) on Sunday afternoon during their final regular season game of the year. Sunday marked Senior Day for the Huskies, where 10 seniors on the team were honored in a ceremony on the field just before the game started.
University of Connecticut
Linebacker Jackson Mitchell Winner of the Gold Helmet Award
STORRS, Conn. - UConn junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) was named the Week 9 recipients of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Western CT State wide receiver Julian Ferguson was also named a winner this week.
University of Connecticut
University to launch UConn+ streaming digital network
UConn is fully entering the cord-cutting era of live and on-demand digital video. Coming later this month, fans and followers of UConn Athletics will have a new avenue for absorbing all things Huskies and the University of Connecticut: UConn+. The university's own sports-centric streaming platform will surface original and exclusive content to fans such as features, live events, profiles, coaches' shows, highlights and other on-demand content.
University of Connecticut
Dallahan Leads Huskies At Ka'anapali Classic
LAHAINA, Hi. – UConn junior Tommy Dallahan shot two sub-par rounds, including a 5-under 66, to lead the Huskies in scoring for the second consecutive event as UConn finished its fall schedule by completing play Sunday in the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.) finished in a tie...
University of Connecticut
UConn’s Jackson Mitchell Named 2022 Butkus Award Semifinalist
STORRS, Conn. – UConn junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) has been named a Butkus Award® semifinalists for the 2022 season as announced by the Butkus Foundation on Tuesday. Mitchell is one of 15 collegiate semifinalists coming from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big...
