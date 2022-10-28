ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

University of Connecticut

Field Hockey Set For Rematch At BIG EAST Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – The No. 14 UConn field hockey team (11-6, 5-2) will travel to Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, November 2nd for the BIG EAST Tournament Championship. This will be the 32nd time in program history that the Huskies will be competing for the BIG EAST Champion title.
NORFOLK, VA
University of Connecticut

UConn Football Announces Future Games With UMass & Sacred Heart

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut football team has entered into an agreement to play five games against the University of Massachusetts through the 2027 season. The Huskies also announced the date for the game against Sacred Heart University during the 2023 season, completing next year's schedule. UConn...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Women's Lacrosse Announces 2023 Captains

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn Women's Lacrosse team announced their three 2023 captains on Monday, October 31st. The captains include defensive graduate student #17 Julia Ozimek, graduate student goalkeeper #15 Landyn White, and senior midfielder #25 Maddy George. Julia Ozimek. Ozimek started in all 18 games as a senior in...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

No. 13 FH Forces 2OT in Loss to No. 2 Maryland

STORRS, Conn. - No. 13 UConn Field Hockey team (11-5) fell in double overtime to No. 2 Maryland (16-2) on Sunday afternoon during their final regular season game of the year. Sunday marked Senior Day for the Huskies, where 10 seniors on the team were honored in a ceremony on the field just before the game started.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
University of Connecticut

Linebacker Jackson Mitchell Winner of the Gold Helmet Award

STORRS, Conn. - UConn junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) was named the Week 9 recipients of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Western CT State wide receiver Julian Ferguson was also named a winner this week.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

University to launch UConn+ streaming digital network

UConn is fully entering the cord-cutting era of live and on-demand digital video. Coming later this month, fans and followers of UConn Athletics will have a new avenue for absorbing all things Huskies and the University of Connecticut: UConn+. The university's own sports-centric streaming platform will surface original and exclusive content to fans such as features, live events, profiles, coaches' shows, highlights and other on-demand content.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Dallahan Leads Huskies At Ka'anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Hi. – UConn junior Tommy Dallahan shot two sub-par rounds, including a 5-under 66, to lead the Huskies in scoring for the second consecutive event as UConn finished its fall schedule by completing play Sunday in the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. Dallahan (Simsbury, Conn.) finished in a tie...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn’s Jackson Mitchell Named 2022 Butkus Award Semifinalist

STORRS, Conn. – UConn junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) has been named a Butkus Award® semifinalists for the 2022 season as announced by the Butkus Foundation on Tuesday. Mitchell is one of 15 collegiate semifinalists coming from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big...
STORRS, CT

