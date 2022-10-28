UConn is fully entering the cord-cutting era of live and on-demand digital video. Coming later this month, fans and followers of UConn Athletics will have a new avenue for absorbing all things Huskies and the University of Connecticut: UConn+. The university's own sports-centric streaming platform will surface original and exclusive content to fans such as features, live events, profiles, coaches' shows, highlights and other on-demand content.

STORRS, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO