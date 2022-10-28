The Best Looks From The Forever Valentino Exhibit

This week, a number of celebs broke out their best couture in honor of Maison Valentino’s star-studded event at the M7 Museum in Doha, Qatar.

On Thursday night, the revered fashion house celebrated the opening of its Forever Valentino exhibition– an immersive fashion event, which paid homage to the brand’s founder Valentino Garavani. The legendary designer turned 90 earlier this year and to celebrate the milestone, the luxury Italian brand pulled over 200 unique haute couture pieces and exclusive outfits to display for the show.

According to M7, “the exhibition weaves a richly textured image of the city of Rome inlaid with private memories and precious discoveries from the Maison’s six decades-long histories, including rarely seen ensembles designed for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and, more recently, Zendaya, along with stunning creations and virtuosic examples of Valentino’s legendary cult of excellence.”

The special event brought out a bevy of celebs and fashionistas including the goat Naomi Campbell, Sabrina Elba, and R&B titan Maxwell.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

It looks like attendees had the opportunity to visit multiple rooms throughout the incredible fashion exhibition. On Instagram, Valentino gave fans a sneak peek of the Palazzo Room, a portion of the exhibit that takes a look at some of the brand’s signature red gowns.

“Red is the color of love, passion, individuality, and Valentino,” the company said of the exhibit in the caption. “Inside the Palazzo room at #ForeverValentino , looks in the iconic Rosso Valentino hue are placed within a recreation of the brand’s Palazzo Mignanelli courtyard. Upon entrance, find 34 groundbreaking looks alongside an interpretation of @igor_mitoraj_atelier ’s iconic sculpture,” they added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

The fashion was sizzling all throughout the show, too! Here are some of our favorite looks from Valentino’s big event.

1. Janet Jackson

Source:Getty

Janet Jackson shut down the red carpet at the Forever Valentino opening party in a brown Valentino jumpsuit that featured a long cape.

The iconic singer wore her long tresses swept up into a puffy bun with a golden hair tie. The star paired the look with a gold clutch and a beaded statement necklace.

2. Zerina Akers

Source:Getty

Fashion stylist Zerina Akers stunned in a white satin color top and matching pants that featured feathered trimming. The Black Owned Everything founder paired the rich look with golden hoops earrings and gold strappy heels.

3. Sabrina Elba

Source:Getty

Sabrina Elba turned heads in a green gown that trailed all the way down to the floor. For makeup and hair, the beautiful star opted for a natural beat with a short edgy pixie cut. The model and podcaster paired the look with a colorful circular purse and a statement necklace.

4. Jackie Aina

Source:Getty

YouTuber Jackie Aina shined in a green plunging v-neck dress that showed off her toned legs. The social media influencer rocked the elegant ensemble with a brown bag and long braids.

5. Maxwell

Source:Getty

After breaking the internet with his sturdy knees, Maxwell flew over to Qatar where he dazzled on the red carpet at the Forever Valentino premiere in a brown checkered suit. The R&B icon paired the handsome look with a gold headband and classy shades.

6. Amina Muaddi

Source:Getty

Shoe designer Amina Muaddi turned heads in a breathtaking brown cape gown that she styled with minimal jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

7. Precious Lee

Source:Getty

Model, Precious Lee, sizzled in a lime green gown that flowed as she stopped to take photos on the red carpet. The Savage X Fenty muse wore her hair down and complimented the look with stunning makeup.