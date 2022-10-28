Read full article on original website
Related
juliensjournal.com
New Hires at Medical Associates
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Patty Nieto-Caceres, LMHC, to their Psychiatry and Psychology Department. Patty received her Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Loras College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Clarke University. She will provide diagnostic assessment and therapeutic intervention for patients 12 years of age and up. Patty previously worked at Hillcrest Mental Health Clinic in Dubuque, IA, as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
juliensjournal.com
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque Names New Officers
The Kiwanis Club of Dubuque installed new officers during its meeting on Monday, October 10. Nora McCarville takes on the role as President of the Dubuque Kiwanis Club. Cindy Kohlmann was installed as President-Elect, and Dan Morizzo as Vice President. Dr. Douglas Spyrison was installed as Treasurer, and Susan Henricks as Secretary of the Club.
What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?
That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening
ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
KCRG.com
House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County
Linn County supervisors pass resolution to oppose gun rights amendment on midterm ballot. The "strict scrutiny" part is what they oppose, saying it goes against public safety. Cedar Rapids Library sees same return rate despite dropping late fees. Staff report that 88.5% of library materials were returned on time over...
KCRG.com
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been...
juliensjournal.com
Mike Hodge to Retire from Hodge
Mike Hodge, President of HODGE, is retiring from the family company after nearly four decades of service. For the past 39 years, Mike has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of HODGE. Together, Mike and his brother, Tim, became the third generation of ownership and worked together to expand the family’s material handling business to new territories, added additional business in warehousing and supply management, and expanded HODGE’s footprint outside of Dubuque to include operations in the Quad Cities and North Carolina.
iheart.com
Iowa Pharmacist Sentenced For Prescription Drug Tampering
(Undated) -- An Iowa pharmacist will serve two years in federal prison for tampering with prescription drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Pape of Dubuque stole hundreds of doses of controlled substances from pharmacies where he worked over three years. Pape was also fined 10-thousand dollars, ordered to...
KCRG.com
Former Clarke University student pleaded guilty to terrorism charge
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former student at Clarke University in Dubuque pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge for violent threats he made against the school. Court documents show Rashaud Colbert entered the guilty plea, and both prosecutors and attorneys will recommend a deferred judgment of two to five years of probation. His sentencing is set for December 5th.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque man has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County. Iowa State Patrol says 69-year old Michael Truesdale was driving northbound on Highway 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road on Wednesday. The car then went into a ditch, hitting a...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
seehafernews.com
Bicyclist Hit By Car In Green County
A 60-year-old bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in Green County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says the woman was biking on Haddinger Road in Clarno Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a 16-year-old driving a car. It’s unclear how badly the woman was...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Assault and Child Endangerment
Dubuque Police arrested 33 year old Timothy Hoffman of Dubuque on Saturday on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. A report says that Hoffman assaulted 27 year old Kristen Mitchell of Dubuque on August 31st in the presence of an infant child.
Comments / 0