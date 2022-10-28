Mike Hodge, President of HODGE, is retiring from the family company after nearly four decades of service. For the past 39 years, Mike has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of HODGE. Together, Mike and his brother, Tim, became the third generation of ownership and worked together to expand the family’s material handling business to new territories, added additional business in warehousing and supply management, and expanded HODGE’s footprint outside of Dubuque to include operations in the Quad Cities and North Carolina.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO