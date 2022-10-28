Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRG.com
Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022. Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area. They...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: New owner for longtime Dubuque bar; boutique coming to Shullsburg; Manchester restaurant readies new spot
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa, as well as...
What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?
That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
juliensjournal.com
New Hires at Medical Associates
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Patty Nieto-Caceres, LMHC, to their Psychiatry and Psychology Department. Patty received her Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Loras College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Clarke University. She will provide diagnostic assessment and therapeutic intervention for patients 12 years of age and up. Patty previously worked at Hillcrest Mental Health Clinic in Dubuque, IA, as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade
Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
juliensjournal.com
Mike Hodge to Retire from Hodge
Mike Hodge, President of HODGE, is retiring from the family company after nearly four decades of service. For the past 39 years, Mike has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of HODGE. Together, Mike and his brother, Tim, became the third generation of ownership and worked together to expand the family’s material handling business to new territories, added additional business in warehousing and supply management, and expanded HODGE’s footprint outside of Dubuque to include operations in the Quad Cities and North Carolina.
KCRG.com
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a rural Linn Couty home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and several other emergency agencies were sent to a report of a fire at a home, located at 4771 North Alburnett Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived to discover the home was in flames and had suffered a partial roof collapse.
KCRG.com
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been...
KCRG.com
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
KCRG.com
House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County
Linn County supervisors pass resolution to oppose gun rights amendment on midterm ballot. The "strict scrutiny" part is what they oppose, saying it goes against public safety. Cedar Rapids Library sees same return rate despite dropping late fees. Staff report that 88.5% of library materials were returned on time over...
iheart.com
Iowa Pharmacist Sentenced For Prescription Drug Tampering
(Undated) -- An Iowa pharmacist will serve two years in federal prison for tampering with prescription drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Pape of Dubuque stole hundreds of doses of controlled substances from pharmacies where he worked over three years. Pape was also fined 10-thousand dollars, ordered to...
Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening
ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Rollover Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Dubuque, IA) -- One man is dead after a rollover crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says 69 year-old Michael Truesdale of Dubuque crashed Wednesday in Jackson County on Highway 61. Investigators say the car went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled over. Truesdale's injuries were fatal. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019. Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit...
guttenbergpress.com
Clayton County officials investigating recent road sign vandalism
The southeast corner of Clayton County has seen a rash of sign shootings recently, drawing the attention of local authorities and county engineer Casey Stickfort.
iheart.com
Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife
(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
