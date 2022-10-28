Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case. Stryker reported earnings of $2.12 a share in Q3, down 3.6% year-over-year. Further, it...
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $49.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas...
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
Is WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/07/2014, the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
