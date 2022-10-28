Carol Lynn Williams, 81, of Keokuk, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he […]

