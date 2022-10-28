Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
James “Jim” Randall Judy
James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he became involved in planning and management for different universities including Iowa State University for eighteen years as the Assistant Director of facilities, planning and management of residence halls. James was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to travel with Mary Jo. Jim and Mary Jo had a home in South Padre Island where he could fish which was one of his greatest passions. They loved being at their home in rural Wever where they would sit and look over the Green Bay Bottoms and the Mississippi River.
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle a late-night fire at a Burlington home
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
khqa.com
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
KWQC
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth
wlds.com
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Armed Fairfield Woman Barricaded Herself & Child in House
KBUR
Group from Burlington Sentenced to Prison Related to Arizona Traffic Stop Yielding 362 pounds of Ice Methamphetamine
aledotimesrecord.com
Child neglect charged after children, ages 4 and 6, left in car overnight in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leaving two small children in a vehicle alone for hours. Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Knox Street, where they spoke to a resident who explained that the children, ages 6 and 4, were his. He advised that the children were at a residence in the 2000 block of East Knox Street, where the children had knocked on the door at about 7 a.m. The children had said that their mother had left them in the car.
iheart.com
Southeastern Iowa Man Faces Multiple Domestic Abuse Charges
(Keota, IA) -- A Keota, Iowa man now faces multiple charges after being accused of abusing his wife. The Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges Thursday, including kidnapping, after 39 Christopher Wulf. Investigators say he repeatedly abused his wife after forcing her into a large machine shed on their property and beating her on multiple occasions.
muddyrivernews.com
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy
QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
