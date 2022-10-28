ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Keokuk

James “Jim” Randall Judy

James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he became involved in planning and management for different universities including Iowa State University for eighteen years as the Assistant Director of facilities, planning and management of residence halls. James was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to travel with Mary Jo. Jim and Mary Jo had a home in South Padre Island where he could fish which was one of his greatest passions. They loved being at their home in rural Wever where they would sit and look over the Green Bay Bottoms and the Mississippi River.
WEVER, IA
kttn.com

Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon

A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
MEMPHIS, MO
KCAU 9 News

Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crews battle a late-night fire at a Burlington home

Crews fought a late-night fire in Burlington. At 2:08 a.m. on Friday, October 27, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. in response to a report of thick smoke coming from a furnace. Upon arrival, firefighters found nothing showing at the location. As firefighters from the initial engine company made access to the second floor, they saw light smoke. Crews were able to confine fire in the attic space above the non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.
BURLINGTON, IA
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash

The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs. According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years...
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth

Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include:  • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set

A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
PETERSBURG, IL
smilepolitely.com

There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois

Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
ILLINOIS STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Armed Fairfield Woman Barricaded Herself & Child in House

A Fairfield woman was arrested early Friday morning after authorities say she barricaded herself in a residence with a small child. 26-year-old Sherry Thomas-McCabe has been charged with domestic abuse assault – second offense, interference with official acts, and assault. At approximately 2:12 AM, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding...
FAIRFIELD, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Child neglect charged after children, ages 4 and 6, left in car overnight in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly leaving two small children in a vehicle alone for hours. Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Knox Street, where they spoke to a resident who explained that the children, ages 6 and 4, were his. He advised that the children were at a residence in the 2000 block of East Knox Street, where the children had knocked on the door at about 7 a.m. The children had said that their mother had left them in the car.
GALESBURG, IL
iheart.com

Southeastern Iowa Man Faces Multiple Domestic Abuse Charges

(Keota, IA) -- A Keota, Iowa man now faces multiple charges after being accused of abusing his wife. The Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges Thursday, including kidnapping, after 39 Christopher Wulf. Investigators say he repeatedly abused his wife after forcing her into a large machine shed on their property and beating her on multiple occasions.
KEOTA, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy

QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy