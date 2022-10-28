ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
Toto Wolff annoyed by Mercedes' 2022 F1 form | 'We've made decisions that were simply wrong'

Mercedes have been trying to claw back the deficit to their rivals in a season plagued by aerodynamic issues stemming from an extreme car design. While the Silver Arrows are closer to the front with two podiums in a row, a win has alluded them, with Lewis Hamilton bemoaning Mercedes not splitting the strategy at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.

