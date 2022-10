The Rangers won big yesterday in Dallas, and now head to Arizona State University to take on the Coyotes. The Coyotes are 2-4-1 so far, and that’s about 2 wins more than people projected to start the season. So they can certainly sneak up on you if you’re unprepared. Given the Rangers are on the second of a back to back and have a habit of playing down to opponents, plus the Nemeth revenge game factor, this could be a trap.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO