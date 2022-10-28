ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services

Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board

A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire

A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
MONTECITO, CA

