Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash at 4004 Foxen Canyon Rd around 2:30 p.m Sunday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Parklet timeline extended to make changes on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
The deadline has arrived for Coast Village Road parklets to be reduced to two parking spaces. This change is to create more parking spaces. The post Parklet timeline extended to make changes on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Crews Battle Residential Structure Fire in Northeast Santa Maria Neighborhood
Santa Maria firefighters responded Sunday night to a structure fire in a northeast residential neighborhood in the city. At approximately 9:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments, along with AMR ambulances, were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Alvin Avenue. Personnel from the Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Days Before Santa Barbara County Meeting, Protesters Rally to Save Modoc Trees
Warren Thomas calls it the "kill zone." A row of Canary Island palm trees that lines Modoc Road is marked for destruction as part of a Santa Barbara County plan to build a bike path. Wearing a black "805" hat, a green Modoc Preserve shirt and a camera around his...
Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria
The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could bring a solution for people amid a tough housing search.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the last week to $1,059. That’s $636 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,002. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $889,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $567,196. The average price per square foot was $364.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Margerum Wine Club Pickup Party Is Just the Pairing I Need
Margerum was not only pouring wine but helping the guests feel like we were at his home with him and his wife, Marni. “My philosophy is to return to wine making’s previous form of production — handcrafted and personal,” he said. Several tables set up in the...
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital from Santa Barbara County Backcountry
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in the Santa Barbara County backcountry was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. to the crash scene, about 10 miles from Upper Oso Campground...
Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday
The Santa Barbara area participated in the human chain global rally in solidarity with the women of Iran Saturday in the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services
Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
Noozhawk
Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board
A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Elsy Mora Zambrano, La Colina Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire
A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a plane had to make an emergency landing at the Santa Maria Airport due to a mechanical failure at 4:14 p.m. Saturday. The post Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1