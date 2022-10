Emmitsburg, Md (October 28, 2022) – The Mountaineers are competing with some of the best collegiate golfers this weekend at the Ka'Anapali Classic as they sit in 18th place with a team score of 290 (+6). Junior, Ben Smith is the Mount's top performer today as he is tied for 28th with a score of 69 (-2).

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO