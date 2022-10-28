Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
lincolntimesnews.com
Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year
LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
cn2.com
Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
Country queen Shania Twain announces tour, includes Charlotte stop in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Country music singer Shania Twain is hitting the road in 2023 and she’s headed to the Queen City next summer. On Friday, Twain announced on social media that she will be releasing a new album and plans for a tour. The “Queen of Me Tour” kicks...
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
country1037fm.com
Biggest Day For Ordering Pizza And Here’s Our North Carolina Favorites
The biggest day for ordering pizza fell on Super Bowl Sunday for many years. However, new reports show Halloween dethroned the big game day as the biggest day for orders across the nation. If you think about it, that makes sense. Everyone loves pizza, it’s kid friendly and quick. So, it’s a natural choice to fuel up on before a night of candy grabbing. Surprisingly though, the next most popular pizza night is Thanksgiving Eve. Anyway, in case you missed the announcement earlier this month, October is National Pizza month. It dates back to 1984. That’s when the publisher of Pizza Today, Gerry Durnell, dubbed it as such. And, even though it’s about to wrap up, why not plan to grab some delicious pizza before your trick-or-treating? There’s fantastic pizza all over Charlotte and the surrounding areas and South Carolina, too. Don’t let the biggest day for ordering pizza sneak up on you. Grab a slice. These are just a few of our favorites in no particular order!
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
qcnews.com
Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
WBTV
New roller skating rink opening in Camp North End, and another hopes to open in Charlotte shortly after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Roller skating has surged in popularity, and several Black-owned businesses are behind the movement here in Charlotte. Driving the news: Dream Culture is a temporary roller skating rink opening in Camp North End’s Ford Building (400 Camp Rd.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. It’s Black-owned and...
bessemercity.com
Veterans Day Holiday Closures
City Hall and Administrative Facilities will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation.
cn2.com
CT Kirk Book Signing – Saturday, October 29
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not an easy conversation to have, but educator CT Kirk is talking about it and is having a book signing for his new book Why Me? Boys are Molested Too. Kirk says it took him 27 years to get the strength...
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC
Many people like eating donuts as a tasty treat and the people of Charlotte, NC will have another place to go to get some delicious donuts to eat. The restaurant Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th. The restaurant plans to host a Family Fun Day in order to celebrate this new occasion. This particular location will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte, which will allow this particular store to join the locations of the donut shops that have already been set up in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
'It's looking pretty good' | 100-year-old willow oak tree saved, another torn down as construction begins in Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krysten Reilly and her husband founded NoDa Tree Save to try and save some of Charlotte's characteristic tree canopies but also understand the city's growth. "I don't think anybody's surprised it's happening," Reilly said. "This neighborhood is growing and a lot of people want to live...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
