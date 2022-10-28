Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Cony advances to Class B North semifinals with win over Cougars
AUGUSTA – No. 1 Cony built a 13-0 lead in the first half over No. 8 Mt. Blue, and never looked back, advancing past the Cougars with a 38-13 victory. With the win, the Rams advance to the regional semifinals for a matchup against No. 4 Falmouth, who snuck away with a 27-21 over No. 5 Gardiner on Friday.
WMTW
Edward Little football players past and present say goodbye to Walton Field
AUBURN, Maine — The Edward Little Red Eddies played their last football game at Walton Field, facing off against their rival, the Lewiston Blue Devils, to close 88 years of history. “A lot of the people that you see here tonight are here because of the memories that we've...
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
newscentermaine.com
Community remembers teen who died in Gorham motorcycle crash
Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash. He recently graduated from high school at Oxford Hills.
WMTW
Fire destroys building in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after flames destroyed a building in South Berwick early Friday. The fire at the commercial building on Ogunquit Road was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Officials say the no one was injured. It is unknown how the fire...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
WGME
One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine
READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg are back for this year's Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Shelter Sleep-In
PORTLAND, Maine — The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is hosting its annual Sleep-In fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18. Fifteen contestants, including NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg, will help raise money for a great cause by spending a night in the shelter with a four-legged friend.
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine, Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
themainewire.com
USM Under Fire Over Optional Student Health Insurance Not Covering “Voice Feminization”
The University of Southern Maine is headed before the Maine Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Monday, Nov. 7 to appeal charges of discrimination because it offered a student from midcoast Maine an optional health insurance plan that did not cover “voice feminization” treatments. “The University of Maine System...
coast931.com
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
Comments / 0