Windham, ME

foxbangor.com

Cony advances to Class B North semifinals with win over Cougars

AUGUSTA – No. 1 Cony built a 13-0 lead in the first half over No. 8 Mt. Blue, and never looked back, advancing past the Cougars with a 38-13 victory. With the win, the Rams advance to the regional semifinals for a matchup against No. 4 Falmouth, who snuck away with a 27-21 over No. 5 Gardiner on Friday.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
READFIELD, ME
WMTW

Fire destroys building in South Berwick

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after flames destroyed a building in South Berwick early Friday. The fire at the commercial building on Ogunquit Road was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Officials say the no one was injured. It is unknown how the fire...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
WGME

One woman dies after getting into multiple crashes in Central Maine

READFIELD (WGME) - A Maine woman was found dead after being involved in multiple crashes Sunday afternoon in Central Maine. 42-year-old Martha Shellman was found dead behind the wheel after her car crashed into a tree in Readfield near Scribner Road and Gorden Road. State Police say she crossed the...
READFIELD, ME
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
coast931.com

Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

