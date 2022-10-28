Read full article on original website
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
salestechstar.com
Talabatey Integrates First Orion’s ENGAGE Technology to Brand Mobile Communication
Leading food delivery provider aims to increase operational efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls. First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, announces its partnership with Talabatey, the largest app-based food delivery service in Iraq. Integrating First Orion’s Branded Communication solution into the Talabatey app allows the food delivery service to increase efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls to its customers.
daystech.org
15 Biggest Cell Phone Companies in the World
In this text, we will likely be having a look on the 15 greatest mobile phone firms on the earth. To skip our detailed evaluation, you possibly can go on to see the 5 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To say that the cellphone and telecommunications business has...
thefastmode.com
Claro Brasil to Extend 4G/5G-Ready Services with SES’s MEO Satellite Communications
With unprecedented demand for high-powered mobile connectivity in the most isolated communities of the Amazon, SES announced it has signed a multiyear capacity renewal with Claro Brasil, through Embratel, its corporate solutions division, to enable the delivery of enhanced 4G/5G-ready services via its O3b mPOWER network, SES’s next-gen medium earth orbit (MEO) communications system, in at least eight of 23 cities the telco serves via SES’s multi-orbit satellite network across the region.
thefastmode.com
SoftBank Launches Low-bandwidth IoT Connectivity Service in Japan
SoftBank launched sales of the '1NCE IoT Flat Rate,' a low-bandwidth IoT connectivity service from global IoT provider 1NCE GmbH (1NCE), for enterprise customers in Japan. 1NCE, which specializes in providing IoT connectivity for sensors and actuators used in many different industries, currently offers its services in more than 140 countries and regions. Against the backdrop of IoT market growth, 1NCE has rapidly expanded by meeting customer needs for low-bandwidth IoT connectivity at highly affordable prices. The company has built a global customer base of more than 10,000 companies, mainly in Europe and the United States. After an investment from the SoftBank Group, SoftBank took an equity stake in 1NCE in April 2022 and signed an agreement to market 1NCE's services exclusively in 19 Asia-Pacific markets, including Japan.
msn.com
Remarkable new chip is fast enough to send the whole internet’s traffic once every second
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology have created a superfast optical chip capable of transmitting the entirety of the internet in a single second. The chip, which is detailed in a new paper published in the journal Nature Photonics, is part of new experiments to push optical fiber communications to the next level.
thefastmode.com
EE Deploys Ericsson’s Ultra-lightweight Radio Technology to Deliver Improved 5G Energy Efficiency
EE, part of the BT Group, is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK’s leading mobile network. Massive MIMO (Maximum Input Maximum Output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage....
thefastmode.com
Virgin Australia Selects Intelsat’s 2Ku Satellite Connectivity for Inflight Wi-Fi
Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), announced that it has been selected to provide high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi to Virgin Australia’s fleet of existing 737NG aircraft and future-delivery 737MAX aircraft. Intelsat’s 2Ku satellite connectivity solution...
fullycrypto.com
Google Launches Cloud-based Ethereum Node
Google has launched a blockchain node to support developers on the Ethereum blockchain. The node hosting service falls under the tech giant’s Google Cloud division. The service will allow developers to interact with data on decentralised platforms directly from the cloud. Technology heavyweight Google has launched a cloud-based blockchain...
dronedj.com
UK startups trial medical drone deliveries in exacting real-world scenarios
A duo of UK startups working to improve deliveries of materials critical for medical care is pairing up to trial beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights in exacting real-world scenarios over a three-month period between Warwickshire hospitals. The partnership has been formed by UAV service provider Skyfarer, which...
techaiapp.com
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
aiexpress.io
Top 5 stories of the week: Generative AI advancements, AIops, Web3 and tech spending
Generative AI continues to be a spotlight throughout industries. With developments that rework easy textual content prompts into imagery, video and even 3D animation — the expertise opens up immense inventive potential. A few of the pleasure round generative AI is even shocking to Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper,...
daystech.org
Huawei, BRIN partner for AI research and innovation to bolster digital ecosystem, CIOSEA News, ETCIO SEA
Huawei, the worldwide main supplier of ICT options, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), associated to the event of analysis and innovation in synthetic intelligence, cloud computing, 5G expertise and the Indonesian digital ecosystem. This MoU is an effort to encourage collaboration in strengthening the analysis and innovation ecosystem, with a purpose to create a digital-based, environmentally pleasant financial system and make the most of pure assets.
thedefiant.io
Google Ramps Up Web3 Strategy With Node Management Offering
In a move that intensifies its commitment to web3, Google’s cloud division is launching node management services for Ethereum validators on Oct. 28, the company said. Google’s Blockchain Node Engine unit offers a node management service designed to “help web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms.”
marketplace.org
The race for quantum computing, explained
About an hour north of Manhattan, at IBM’s headquarters for research, an employee walks up to a glass door, bends down, and stares into a camera lens to open it with his eyeball. We enter a black room with a glass cube the size of a jeep. “This is...
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
Current Web3 Development is Similar to the Internet Boom of the Late 90s
Ishan Pandey: Hello Dr. Bryan Ritchie, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about your background and the motivation behind SIMBA Chain?. Bryan Ritchie: Before joining SIMBA, I spent about 30 years in the technology and software innovation industries and most recently served as CEO of the IDEA Center at the University of Notre Dame. That’s also where SIMBA started after receiving a DARPA grant from the Center for Research Computing, with the IDEA Center acting as the first investor in the company. After receiving that grant, SIMBA Chain started working on its first blockchain projects for organizations like the US Navy, Boeing, and other defense contractors. Since then, we've expanded to enterprises in the healthcare, food production, and automotive industries.
TechRadar
The quest for the solar-powered gaming console
In the early 1980s, even as oil and gas companies hushed up research about the climate impact of fossil fuel consumption (opens in new tab), Japanese electronics manufacturer Bandai released a handheld videogame console that runs on solar energy. Reminiscent of Nintendo's much later DS consoles, but with a strip of photovoltaic cells in place of the top screen, the LCD Solarpower range (opens in new tab) offered simple, built-in games like spook ‘em up Terror House or prison caper Breakout, rendered with jaunty, “painted-on” 2D graphics.
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
