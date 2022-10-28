Supply chain disruptions and inventory concerns have continued to trouble governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Even as current supply chain bottlenecks begin to clear up, severe sustainability and supply problems remain due to the amount of waste traditionally produced by retail and manufacturing sectors and the increasingly stringent metrics by which they are judged by investors and consumers. Moreover, with ongoing geopolitical contention in Europe and Asia, severe inflationary challenges and increased consumer spending amid extreme inflation, the manufacturing and supply chain industries are under pressure to navigate constant obstacles.

8 HOURS AGO