ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
MySanAntonio

AutoNation's CEO warns of used-car price drop as rising rates curb demand

AutoNation Inc., the biggest U.S. chain of car dealerships, warned that used-vehicle prices are softening as rising interest rates curb demand from more price-sensitive buyers. The company said Thursday that third-quarter earnings rose to $6 a share excluding some items. That was below the $6.29 a share average of analysts'...
emsnow.com

Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September, Reports SIA

Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
WASHINGTON STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Casella reports profits, rising price environment

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has reported third-quarter revenue that is 22 percent higher compared with the third quarter of last year. The Rutland, Vermont-based company’s net income rose year on year by an even higher percentage—42.9 percent. In an inflationary climate, Casella says it was able to create...
Reuters

UPS beats profit estimates on higher parcel delivery prices

Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Tuesday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and reaffirmed its full-year forecast after higher delivery prices and cost controls offset softening e-commerce demand.
freightwaves.com

Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends

Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
tipranks.com

XPO Logistics Drives in Mixed Q3 Numbers

Freight transport services provider XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers. Revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $3.04 billion, missing expectations by $60 million. EPS at $1.45, on the other hand, surpassed expectations by $0.1. Importantly, the company witnessed a 65% jump in operating income over the...
US News and World Report

Japan Carrier ANA Holdings Posts Half-Year Profit, Raises Full-Year Target

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12 months...
tipranks.com

AbbVie top line ‘light almost across the board,’ says Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said AbbVie reported "weak" Q3 top-line results as revenue missed consensus and the "only" notable product beats came from Skyrizi and Restasis, while "essentially all other products were in-line or missed by a considerable margin" in terms of their sales. However, adjusted EPS of $3.66 beat consensus and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed, noted Raymond, who has an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares ahead of the company’s earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET.
Zacks.com

Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?

EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
Benzinga

Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance

Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
tipranks.com

Raytheon Posts Mixed Q3; Scales Back Revenue Guidance

Defense major Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has delivered a mixed third-quarter performance with the bottom line coming in ahead of expectations. The revenue of the company increased by nearly 5% over the prior year to $17 billion but missed the cut by $250 million. EPS at $1.21, on the other hand, outperformed estimates by $0.07.

Comments / 0

Community Policy