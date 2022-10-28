ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 135

Carol Hamilton
3d ago

The parents can take part of the blame for not having care and control of their children. If they had control how did their 14 year old end up pregnant. Poor parenting at its best.

Reply(5)
61
Ennaxor
2d ago

A child, age 15, has a baby and her parents now expect public donations to support the baby. Put that kid up for adoption, give the kid a chance.

Reply(3)
56
Terri Smith
3d ago

she doesn't deserve to have a go fund me page she is involved in criminal act her parents should pay her bills not everyone else.

Reply(1)
75
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash

MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Stealing U-Haul Truck

A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul moving truck that was being loaded by renters, then driving it into the Town of Busti before it was found back in the city. Jamestown Police say they received a report of the truck being taken from a location on Prospect Street at 10:30 AM Monday. Officers say they received a number of calls on the U-Haul's location before it was driven through a fence in Busti. Police say the vehicle was later found in a field on South Avenue near the Resource Center. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Warrior, Jr., was seen laying in the field, and taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital before police arrived. They later arrested Warrior on charges including 3rd- and 4th-degree grand larceny, and 4th-degree criminal mischief.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged

Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Multiple arrests made in Dunkirk Home Depot shoplifting incident

Multiple arrests made in Dunkirk Home Depot shoplifting incident. On November 01, 2022, Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Alisha H. Scinta, 52, of Dunkirk, NY and Dennis C. Weaver, 23, of Cherry Creek for offenses including: Grand Larceny 4th degree, Petit Larceny, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree.
DUNKIRK, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy