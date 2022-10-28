Read full article on original website
Carol Hamilton
3d ago
The parents can take part of the blame for not having care and control of their children. If they had control how did their 14 year old end up pregnant. Poor parenting at its best.
Ennaxor
2d ago
A child, age 15, has a baby and her parents now expect public donations to support the baby. Put that kid up for adoption, give the kid a chance.
Terri Smith
3d ago
she doesn't deserve to have a go fund me page she is involved in criminal act her parents should pay her bills not everyone else.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tiktok Kia challenge causes 4 NY teens to die and 2 to suffer injury in car crash
An ongoing “Kia Challenge” instructing Tiktok followers on how to steal Kia or Hyundai cars with a USB charging cord and encouraging users to post videos of their joy rides caused the deaths of 4 teenagers in Buffalo, NY. 19 year old Marcus Webster, 17 year old Swazine...
wnynewsnow.com
17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash
MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
WGRZ TV
Police say reports about kids dying from fentanyl-laced candy are not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say social media posts claiming kids have been sickened by fentanyl-laced candy are not true. Social media posts claiming that fentanyl-laced candy has led to deaths of young people in the City of Buffalo are not accurate. Buffalo police & fire have no reports of incidents at this time.
Man shot multiple times in critical condition
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Accused of Stealing U-Haul Truck
A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul moving truck that was being loaded by renters, then driving it into the Town of Busti before it was found back in the city. Jamestown Police say they received a report of the truck being taken from a location on Prospect Street at 10:30 AM Monday. Officers say they received a number of calls on the U-Haul's location before it was driven through a fence in Busti. Police say the vehicle was later found in a field on South Avenue near the Resource Center. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Warrior, Jr., was seen laying in the field, and taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital before police arrived. They later arrested Warrior on charges including 3rd- and 4th-degree grand larceny, and 4th-degree criminal mischief.
wutv29.com
Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged
Buffalo, NY – Four teenagers were killed, and one was seriously injured in a stolen Kia in Buffalo driven by a 16-year-old male. Authorities suspect the incident may be related to a trend on Tik-Tok called the Kia challenge. In that challenge, teens are encouraged to break into Kia vehicles and hotwire them using a USB cable and a screwdriver. According to the Buffalo police, the 16-year-old was driving the car, which was reported stolen earlier. He was driving inbound Kensington Expressway when the crash occurred near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from The post 4 teens killed, one seriously injured and possible TikTok challenge, 16-year-old charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dunkirk police say traffic stop turned up cocaine, gun
Dunkirk police say the traffic stop took place Tuesday around 1:13 a.m. at W. 4th and Lark streets.
BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured. Police say that around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Masten Avenue. Detectives found that two men had been shot at a part. A 20-year-old is listed in stable condition...
5 injured when sheriff's deputy rear-ended Amish buggy in WNY
A sheriff’s patrol car rear ended an Amish buggy around 9 Sunday night on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Five people in the buggy were taken to Jamestown UPMC for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
nyspnews.com
Multiple arrests made in Dunkirk Home Depot shoplifting incident
Multiple arrests made in Dunkirk Home Depot shoplifting incident. On November 01, 2022, Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Alisha H. Scinta, 52, of Dunkirk, NY and Dennis C. Weaver, 23, of Cherry Creek for offenses including: Grand Larceny 4th degree, Petit Larceny, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree.
Charges filed in deadly Kia crash potentially related to TikTok challenge
Officials say all five passengers were thrown from the vehicle. The crash is possibly related to a TikTok challenge encouraging vehicle theft.
wellsvillesun.com
Deadly crash in Cattaraugus County involving Cuba teen, GoFundMe established
Counselors will ready to help students cope with tragedy. Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday that involved a student from Allegany County. Here is a statement from the Cuba-Rushford School District:. On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS...
These 23 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: $150.00. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES. GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000. Bail Amount: None Listed. 10. Emerson, William Joseph. Booking Date: 10/29/2022. CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST. Bail Amount: $1,000.00. 11. Spencer, David Eugene.
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Two teenagers shot in Buffalo Saturday night
The two 16-year-olds were shot outside a house and taken to ECMC, where police say they are both stable.
