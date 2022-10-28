Read full article on original website
Related
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
financemagnates.com
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai
Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
blockchain.news
FTX Founder says Hong Kong Could be Top Blockchain Hub in Asia
Crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said that, unlike the West, although Asia does not have a key web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency hotspot, Hong Kong could emerge as a leader in that sector. Speaking virtually during the annual Hong Kong FinTech Week 2022, Bankman-Fried said that other potential locations in...
Chainalysis Sees Growing Push for Crypto Regulation Amid Record Hacks
Crypto, which was born during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is about to see how it handles the next one. That is something Michael Gronager, CEO of blockchain data firm Chainalysis, finds very interesting, he told PYMNTS recently. “The idea was, basically, to build this very transparent value transfer network —...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Says ‘Crypto Economy’ Will Become a ‘Significant’ Percentage of Global GDP
In a recent chat with entrepreneur, investor, and podcast host Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Biran Armstrong shared his thoughts about Bitcoin and the crypto economy. Armstrong’s comments were made on 26 October 2022 during episode #38 of Coinbase’s “Around the Block” podcast. According to...
blockchain.news
FTX CEO Quits Crypto Policy Debate, Allows Crypto Twitter to Carryon
The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has hinted that he is no longer interested in any debate that concerns crypto policies. He made his intention known in a Twitter thread shared over the weekend. “Take the wheel, Crypto Twitter,” says Bankman-Fried after a heated argument in the comment section of...
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
blockchain.news
Google Cloud Introduces Blockchain Node Engine for Web3 Development
Google Cloud's latest launch, Blockchain Node Engine, aims to help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. The latest on the list of firms leveraging the functions of Blockchain technology is Google, with its newly released Blockchain Node Engine aimed at helping web3 development. Per the company's...
blockchain.news
Costa Rican Lawmaker Proposes to Regulate Crypto Market
Johana Obando, a congresswoman from the Central American country of Costa Rica, has introduced a bill to Congress requesting the government to regulate the crypto market and cut taxes on cryptocurrencies, making Costa Rica a cryptocurrency-friendly country. The bill proposes that the Costa Rican government recognize cryptocurrencies and allow people...
blockchain.news
EOS Foundation Signs MoU with Busan City to Boost Blockchain Investments
Following its recent partnership with crypto exchanges such as Binance, FTX, and Huobi to help develop its blockchain infrastructure, Busan, a city in South Korea, has now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a not-for-profit organization, EOS Network Foundation. This signing was done along with a partnership with a...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
boundingintocrypto.com
Latin American NFTs are booming amid the cryptocurrency boom
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Latin American citizens have discovered cryptocurrency to be a potent tool for coping with the instability as a result of the rising number of financial and political crises in recent years. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are currently blooming in the area with the intention of addressing actual issues as opposed to speculating on them.
boundingintocrypto.com
United States Will Back Dollar With Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
dailycoin.com
Chain ReOrg Explained: An Introduction to Chain Reorganisation in Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is a combination of complex processes that guarantee the safety and reliability of data distribution in a decentralized manner. It can also be described as a system of recording information in such a way that it becomes difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Sadly,...
dailyhodl.com
Google Cloud Releases Blockchain Node-Hosting Service To Support Ethereum (ETH) Web3 Development
Google Cloud is launching a new Ethereum (ETH)-supported blockchain project to encourage Web3 development. The new project, called the Blockchain Node Engine, is a managed node-hosting service that aims to minimize the need for node operations, according to new a blog post from Google Cloud executives. Ethereum is the project’s...
blockworks.co
Funding Wrap: A Quiet Q3 for Crypto VC Investment
Venture capital firms invested $5.5 billion into crypto startups this quarter, according to the latest Galaxy Digital report. Crypto venture capital funding dropped in the third quarter. Only $5.5 billion was invested in crypto startups from July through September, according to a new Galaxy report — marking the lowest quarter...
blockchain.news
Switzerland City Lugano Signs Agreement With El Salvador To Enhance Bitcoin Adoption in The Regions
On Friday, the Swiss city of Lugano and the country of El Salvador signed an economic cooperation agreement aimed at boosting Bitcoin adoption in their own regions and neighboring states and nations. The two crypto friendly jurisdictions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic cooperation at Lugano city’s Plan...
financefeeds.com
SGX’s MaxxTrader launches digital asset trading solution with OTC FX execution
SGX’s trading technology subsidiary MaxxTrader has announced the launch of a digital asset trading solution that incorporates over the counter (OTC) foreign exchange (FX) execution features for digital assets trading, as well as streaming, Request for Stream (RFS) and Request for Quote workflows. The digital asset trading solution is...
blockworks.co
WisdomTree Triples Down on Future Blockchain Focus
The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023. WisdomTree executives went as far as to say blockchain-enabled digital wrappers are the future of asset management — while the ETF-focused fund group gets set to roll out its digital assets consumer app in the first quarter of 2023.
Comments / 0