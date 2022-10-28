Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)
Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
MSNBC
Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos
Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls
As election day nears, many voters are concerned about an increase in voter intimidation tactics and threats. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart and his panel discuss how these tactics could suppress voter participation.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, discuss a new report from The Washington Post about a new prosecutor joining the Justice Department team investigating the classified government documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and why he thinks it means an indictment is much more likely.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Right-wing resists facts about extremist violence to preserve identity of victimhood
Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about how right-wing conspiracy theorists actively avoid the facts that debunk their theories, particularly if those facts threaten their image of themselves as victims. Nov. 1, 2022.
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections. Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will...
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new court filing from the San Francisco district attorney that details the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and explains how Donald Trump’s lies are calibrated to take advantage of his supporters’ “vulnerability to misinformation.”Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack
When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown
A fiery former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail stumping for Democrats in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In a speech that went viral, Obama laced into Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for trying to cut social security. The Democratic candidate running against Johnson, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on stumping with Obama and the “Obama effect.” Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Criminal trial of Trump’s business begins as his legal woes mount
As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling on multiple fronts, the criminal trial into his family business got underway yesterday in New York. NBC News reported:. Opening arguments began Monday in the high-profile criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, the former president’s family-run company that helped make him a household name. “This case is about greed and cheating,” prosecutor Susan Hoffinger told jurors in her opening statement about what she alleged was a “clever scheme.” Two corporations that are a part of the company, Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., “paid their already highly paid executives even more by cheating on their taxes,” Hoffinger said.
MSNBC
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. On Medicare? Don't Forget To Claim Your Social Security Giveback This Week. This Pain-Relieving Gummy Is Going Viral Because ‘It’s So Powerful’. SmartLifestyleTrends /. SPONSORED. People On Medicare Are Getting A Big Surprise this Sunday. Search Plaque Psoriasis /
MSNBC
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi
The violent assault of Paul Pelosi--the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi--has led to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing charges against David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home. This comes after the Justice Department announced federal charges earlier on Monday. Yet, some Republicans and their far-right allies are spreading conspiracies about the attack. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this reaction, which many see as deplorable.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack
“Some of these people, if they did this and acted like this, we wouldn’t want them to be a coach, a teacher, your neighbor. This is not normal, moral, human behavior,” says Jen Psaki on Republicans pushing conspiracy theories and mocking the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
The Human Cost of Republicans Busing Migrants
Alicia Menendez went to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, where thousands of migrants have arrived from Texas. It's part of the Republican Governor's plan to send asylum seekers to cities run by Democrats in northern states. We heard some of their incredible stories.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, historian Jon Meacham and professor Carolyn Gallaher discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
How Obama blew his retirement
It’s the last couple weeks before an election, and that means that Barack Obama is going viral. Clips of his appearances at rallies for Democratic candidates are popping up all over social media. Here’s him attacking Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., over his promises that he is going to slash Social Security:
Comments / 0