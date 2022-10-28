Read full article on original website
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Two Horses in South Carolina Positive for EIA
Two Quarter Horses in Barnwell County, South Carolina, were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). These cases follow two previous diagnoses in Barnwell County in August affecting Quarter Horses involved in Bush Track racing. Both horses were three-year-old stallions who had been in direct contact with other...
