shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Here’s why popular Larrabee State Park trail will be closed for several months
New trail, boardwalks are part of plan for new path to waterfront.
These changes could be coming soon for Bellingham’s curbside recycling
“It’s time to have a discussion about changing the collection method and automating and reducing the number of trucks on the road.”
Weekend storm will bring wind, rain and rising water to Whatcom. What about Halloween?
Nooksack will rise, but no flooding is imminent.
wa.gov
Construction underway at Swift Creek
Sumas Mountain has a surprise beneath the surface: some of the mountain’s rock contains naturally-occurring asbestos and heavy metals. By itself, that wouldn’t be a problem, but a slow-moving landslide has been delivering a portion of the mountainside to Swift Creek for ages, and the creek distributes that unwanted burden downstream.
KOMO News
Widespread windstorm whacks power to many around Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
myeverettnews.com
After Hurdles And Challenges Everett’s 8th Retail Marijuana Store Opens Today
Back in October of 2020 the Everett City Council voted to increase the number of retail marijuana stores within the city limits from five to eight. The State of Washington has authorized ten stores for Everett, but the city council has never been comfortable with that number. In 2020 Hashtag...
Skagit County Republicans claim 'anomalies' in voter rolls. Here's what we found
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans in Skagit County said there are thousands of "anomalies" in the county voter rolls. They claim dead people, non-citizens and incompetent voters have cast ballots in recent elections. But what is really going on?. No one came to Marilyn Wheeler’s door. No one called...
Looking for a job in Bellingham? Local schools hiring positions with minimal requirements
Bellingham Public Schools are looking for substitute teachers, food service staff, bus drivers and more.
‘I wish something could be done’: Fred Meyer managers, shoppers say theft consuming Everett stores
EVERETT, Wash. — Employees at Fred Meyer stores in Everett are asking city officials for more help to address organized retail theft. Ron Biley, who shops regularly at the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way in Everett, said he’s witnessed it first-hand. “I’ve seen workers actually try to stop...
everettpost.com
Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!
For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
Police: Family brings kids along to steal $15K of products from Marysville beauty store
AUBURN, Wash. — Marysville police said a husband and wife had their two small children with them when they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from a beauty store. The couple entered the Marysville Ulta beauty store on Oct. 20. Shortly after, they hid about 400 cosmetic...
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
kpug1170.com
BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
Oxygen tanks explode as Whatcom house burns to the frame
Chief reminds people to be careful with wood stoves and chimneys as the weather gets colder, and to make sure smoke detectors are in place and working.
myeverettnews.com
Use Of Force Investigation Launched After Arrest By Everett Police Saturday Night
Editor’s Update 6:10 PM: Nathan Fabia, from Mukilteo PD is PIO for this SMART investigation and in response to a question asked by M-E-N earlier today said two Everett Police officers are on paid administrative leave as is standard with investigations of this type. No other information was provided about the officers.
