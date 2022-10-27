Read full article on original website
Upstate nonprofit offering "don't die kits"
Sheriff Chuck Wright gives details on the Shaw University traffic stop incident after a NC Congresswoman called for the DOJ to investigate. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Shaw University traffic stop investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A NC Congresswoman is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice...
Reports: Suspect in deputy’s homicide dies in hospice care
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has died in hospice care. News outlets quote the Spartanburg County coroner as saying that Duane Heard died Friday in Rock Hill. Heard was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge. Officials say Heard ambushed Aldridge on June 21 near Spartanburg when Aldridge responded to a report that Heard had assaulted a woman. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has said Heard was shot twice during a vehicle and foot chase. Heard had been receiving treatment for injuries until he was discharged and booked into the York County jail on Oct. 20.
Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
Greenville Co. Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle-involved fatal collision
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person is dead after a fatal collision over the weekend. Officials say they responded to Old Easley Hwy. & Sentell Rd. on Friday in response to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision. Sadly, officials say the driver of the...
1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
New task force in Oconee Co. addresses declining farmland
When you’re eating food, do you think about where it comes from?
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
Greenville Ghost Tours
Sheriff Chuck Wright gives details on the Shaw University traffic stop incident after a NC Congresswoman called for the DOJ to investigate. A NC Congresswoman is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate after Shaw University students and staff on a bus were stopped by Spartanburg County law enforcement.
1 in custody following shooting in Taylors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
South Carolina deputy's alleged killer dies in hospice months after shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man in custody on capital murder charges accused of shooting and killing a South Carolina deputy has died. According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 63-year-old Duane L. Heard died around 6 p.m. on Friday following days of deteriorating health. Clevenger said that Heard,...
Suspect identified after shots fired in Taylors, deputies say
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding after multiple shots were fired in Taylors early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the cars at the Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Dunkin Donuts Saturday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
Upstate mother arrested after baby found unresponsive in bathtub, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother is behind bars after her one-year-old baby died at their home in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said three kids were in a bathtub at a home on Lemans Drive while their mother, Jenna Feathers, was home. The youngest child, a one-year-old infant, was found unresponsive and immediately taken to the hospital once their other family members returned home and called 911.
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
‘Some don’t know what they’re going to do next:’ overnight shelter closes, non-profit leaders seek other options
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, around 85 people who have relied on an overnight shelter in Spartanburg had to find another place to go. For the last year—the Spartanburg Opportunity Center has served as a day shelter and an overnight shelter. Now, center leaders are scrambling to come up with other options for the men and women they serve everyday.
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
