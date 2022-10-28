Read full article on original website
Corey Elder
3d ago
he better be saying attention on deck! permission to speak officer. karma is best served cold. just like the food he served his inmates. Bubba, Vic tor the conman is coming home. 🙌 🙏 💪
Don Schultz
3d ago
His appeal won’t slide. His past history will reflect in that . His past actions are sketchy and he finally got caught with some of it
Coretta Chappell
3d ago
he'll win the appeal....its a political thing just know y'all city is about to be turnt.....
Man convicted in ‘unspeakable’ 2019 attack of ex-girlfriend in Douglas County
A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2019 before she was able to flee was convicted and faces up to life in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County man convicted of rape, kidnapping after 2019 assault
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been convicted of rape and kidnapping. The district attorney announced the jury's verdict Friday. A jury found him guilty in a November 2019 case. Prosecutors said he entered a victim's home in Gwinnett County and demanded they come to one of the bedrooms. The two were in a relationship three years prior to the incident, the district attorney's office said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Newnan man convicted on murder charges after deadly DeKalb County apartment shootout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man accused in the deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery has been convicted on murder charges. DeKalb County's district attorney announced Angelo Lenon's verdict on Tuesday. The jury found the 25-year-old guilty on several charges Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Daishone...
6 years later and still no answers for one man accused in quadruple bonfire slayings
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A real-life horror story continues to drag on Monday night for families in Henry County who have been waiting six years for a resolution after the grisly bonfire murders that claimed the lives of four young people one night in October. One person is already...
2 shot, SWAT teams activated in Lithonia neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two people were shot, prompting a SWAT response, in a Lithonia neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Lakes Circle, where there were numerous officers and law enforcement...
allongeorgia.com
Gwinnett County Man Convicted of Human Trafficking in Prosecution Unit’s First Undercover Chat Case
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Demonte Engle has pleaded guilty to one count of Human Trafficking following an undercover investigation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. This is the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit’s first undercover chat case, whereas the defendant solicited a purported 14-year-old female online for sex but was actually communicating with an undercover officer. This also marks the fourth conviction to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit since July 25, 2022.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville teenager now in custody for shooting and killing a Gwinnett County high schooler
Update, Nov. 1: The suspect accused of shooting a Gwinnett County teenager last week is now in custody. On Sunday, Brendon Young turned himself into a sheriff's office in Florida. According to Gwinnett County Police, he is awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Larry Merle Brawner Jr.♦ , 34,...
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
Man shot to death, child injured in SUV in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was shot to death and a child was injured in an incident near I-20 Monday afternoon. Police originally said the shooting was the result of a road-rage incident, but they now believe that it was not related to road rage.
1 in custody after deadly stabbing at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said. Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officers were called to the apartment complex...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
According to the Gwinnett County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Gwinnett County. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old cheerleader died due to the motor vehicle accident.
Manuel’s Tavern homicide victim ‘tried to help whoever he could’
Dean Phillips wanted to help everyone, especially children....
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored,...
Student 'attacked with blade' during fight at metro Atlanta high school, principal says
GRAYSON, Ga. — A student was taken to the hospital after he was attacked with a knife during a fight Monday morning, the principal said. In a letter sent to parents, Grayson High School principal Dana Pugh said two students got in a fight and one of them "used a box cutter to slice the student he was fighting."
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth
Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
