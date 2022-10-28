Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Demonte Engle has pleaded guilty to one count of Human Trafficking following an undercover investigation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. This is the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit’s first undercover chat case, whereas the defendant solicited a purported 14-year-old female online for sex but was actually communicating with an undercover officer. This also marks the fourth conviction to be obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit since July 25, 2022.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO