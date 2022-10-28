Team members from the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) Customer Success Office and partners at our state agencies have a shared goal – empower our Team ND members to better support the citizen. In the case of Health and Human Services Policy and System Support (PaSS) Team, they provide IT support to staff who get critical services to our most vulnerable residents. North Dakota’s safety net services such as TANF, SNAP, and Medicaid improve the lives of people, families, and children, by providing them with support in what may be their most dire time of need.

