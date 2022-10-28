ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Exploring Badlands National Park

Although I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and see many beautiful and inspiring places, among my favorite locations to photograph is a swath of stark rock formations carved out of an otherwise featureless prairie, the Dakota Badlands of the United States. The landscape was deposited in layers composed of tiny grains of sand, silt and clay. Sharply eroded formations have been sculptured and carved into the soft rock by the continuous action of wind and water, giving them the appearance of crumbling castles. When people think of great landscape photography places, South Dakota doesn’t usually spring to mind, but I can think of few places that are better suited to mastering the fundamentals of successful landscape photography. This is a challenging and chaotic landscape that makes you work hard for your pictures, but when you can figure out a way to make it work, the results can be surprisingly spectacular.
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction

The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona.  By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning.   The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
The Painted Desert in Arizona (See Stunning Photos and Videos)

Arizona is a fabulous state filled with beauty and natural wonders. Amazing canyons (Grand!), mountains, and desert scenery await visitors. This author has been fortunate enough to have traveled roads in the Arizona desert several times. At times it was with family members, and another time with a good friend from Germany.
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.

A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
A Colorado River veteran moves upstream and plunges into the drought-stressed river’s mounting woes

With 25 years of experience working on the Colorado River, Chuck Cullom is used to responding to myriad challenges that arise on the vital lifeline that seven states, more than two dozen tribes and the country of Mexico depend on for water. But this summer problems on the drought-stressed river are piling up at a dizzying pace: Reservoirs plummeting to record low levels, whether Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam can continue to release water and produce hydropower, unprecedented water cuts and predatory smallmouth bass threatening native fish species in the Grand Canyon.
How a Utah utility is helping an Estonian oil company hoard Colorado River water

Millions of years before dinosaurs went extinct, what is now Utah was submerged by a broad, shallow sea. Over millennia, as the water receded and tectonic plates shifted, rich organic marine material accumulated, forming thick layers of sediment that eventually became the fossil fuel deposits of the Uinta Basin in the northeastern part of the state. The formation is estimated to hold as many as 300 billion barrels of oil — more than the proven oil reserves of Saudi Arabia.
