Read full article on original website
Related
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Exploring Badlands National Park
Although I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and see many beautiful and inspiring places, among my favorite locations to photograph is a swath of stark rock formations carved out of an otherwise featureless prairie, the Dakota Badlands of the United States. The landscape was deposited in layers composed of tiny grains of sand, silt and clay. Sharply eroded formations have been sculptured and carved into the soft rock by the continuous action of wind and water, giving them the appearance of crumbling castles. When people think of great landscape photography places, South Dakota doesn’t usually spring to mind, but I can think of few places that are better suited to mastering the fundamentals of successful landscape photography. This is a challenging and chaotic landscape that makes you work hard for your pictures, but when you can figure out a way to make it work, the results can be surprisingly spectacular.
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona. By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning. The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
wanderwisdom.com
The Painted Desert in Arizona (See Stunning Photos and Videos)
Arizona is a fabulous state filled with beauty and natural wonders. Amazing canyons (Grand!), mountains, and desert scenery await visitors. This author has been fortunate enough to have traveled roads in the Arizona desert several times. At times it was with family members, and another time with a good friend from Germany.
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
Tourists stranded underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface
The tourists who had become stuck about 200 feet underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, on Sunday when an elevator malfunctioned have all been brought back to the surface with the help of local fire departments.
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
CNN — The Colorado 8-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father – and climbing companion – said. Sam Adventure Baker and his father, Joe...
watchers.news
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
A Colorado River veteran moves upstream and plunges into the drought-stressed river’s mounting woes
With 25 years of experience working on the Colorado River, Chuck Cullom is used to responding to myriad challenges that arise on the vital lifeline that seven states, more than two dozen tribes and the country of Mexico depend on for water. But this summer problems on the drought-stressed river are piling up at a dizzying pace: Reservoirs plummeting to record low levels, whether Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam can continue to release water and produce hydropower, unprecedented water cuts and predatory smallmouth bass threatening native fish species in the Grand Canyon.
KOLD-TV
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
AOL Corp
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
How a Utah utility is helping an Estonian oil company hoard Colorado River water
Millions of years before dinosaurs went extinct, what is now Utah was submerged by a broad, shallow sea. Over millennia, as the water receded and tectonic plates shifted, rich organic marine material accumulated, forming thick layers of sediment that eventually became the fossil fuel deposits of the Uinta Basin in the northeastern part of the state. The formation is estimated to hold as many as 300 billion barrels of oil — more than the proven oil reserves of Saudi Arabia.
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0